China's Civil Aircraft Import Market, 2019 to 2023 - Imported Aircraft Will Continue to Dominate

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Civil Aircraft Import in China, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics Covered

Environment of civil aircraft import in China

Analysis and forecast on demand for civil aircraft in China

Civil aircraft import in China from 2014 to 2018

from 2014 to 2018 Analysis of import prices of civil aircraft in China

Analysis of financing lease of aircraft in China

China's import procedures for and import tariffs on civil aircrafts

import procedures for and import tariffs on civil aircrafts Analysis of major civil aviation enterprises in China

Driving forces and market opportunities for civil aircraft import in China from 2019 to 2023

from 2019 to 2023 Forecast on civil aircraft import in China from 2019 to 2023

According to this analysis, with the development of China's economy, tourism and logistics industry, the demand for civil aircraft is rising in China. In 2018, the air passenger volume and air freight volume in China reached 610 million and 7,385,000 tons respectively, representing YOY increases of 10.9% and 4.6% respectively.

The data released by the Chinese government shows that at the end of 2018, there were 60 air transport enterprises and 423 general aviation enterprises in China; the number of air routes totaled 4,206, including 3,420 domestic ones and 786 international ones. In 2018, 426 new aircraft were introduced to Chinese airlines, including 72 to China Southern Airlines, 42 to China Eastern Airlines, 30 to Air China and 33 to Hainan Airlines. At the end of 2018, 15 Chinese airlines had a fleet of more than 50 aircraft. Among them, Shunfeng is the only cargo airline. The number of civil aircraft in service with Chinese airlines reached 3,615.

At the end of 2018, 13 Chinese airlines were operating 408 wide-body aircraft, of which 236 or 57.80% were A330s; narrow-body aircraft, the major force of civil aircraft in China, totaled 2,871 in number. Airbus and Boeing had similar market shares. The number of regional airliners in China is small. At the end of 2018, 178 regional airliners were in service with Chinese airlines, including 10 ARJ21s, 38 CRJ900s, 105 E190s, and E195s and 25 MA60s. Of them, the Embraer E-Jet family accounted for 59%.

In 2018, the number of ARJ21s in service with Chengdu Airlines increased by 6 to 10; the number of CRJ900s in service with China Express Airlines increased by 6 to 38; the number of E195s with Tianjin Airlines increased by 3 to 20.

At the end of 2018, there were 158 pure air freighters and eight pure cargo airlines in China.

As Chinese enterprises can only manufacture a small number of regional airliners but are unable to develop and manufacture mainstream airliners, China relies heavily on civil aircraft imports. The major sources of China's civil aircraft imports are US company Boeing and the European company Airbus.

IATA estimates that China will replace the US to be the world's largest aviation market in 2024. According to the report, from 2019 to 2038, the demand for civil aircraft in China will exceed 8,000 units and the market size of civil aircraft will exceed USD 1.20 trillion. During this period, imported aircraft will continue to dominate China's civil aircraft market. For global aircraft manufacturers, aircraft parts manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, China will become one of the most important markets.



Key Topics Covered



1 Definition and Classification of Civil Aircrafts

1.1 Definition of Civil Aircrafts

1.2 Classification of Civil Aircrafts

1.2.1 Narrow-body Aircrafts

1.2.2 Wide-body Aircrafts

1.2.3 Giant Airliners

1.2.4 Regional Airliners

1.2.5 Air Freighters



2 Environment of Civil Aircraft Import in China, 2019-2023

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 China's GDP and Disposable Income Per Capita

2.1.2 Total Value of China's Imports and Exports

2.2 Policy Environment

2.2.1 Policies on Civil Aircraft Import in China

2.2.2 Provisions on China's Import Tariffs on Aircrafts



3 Analysis on Supply of Civil Aircraft in China

3.1 Production of China-made Civil Aircrafts

3.2 China's Reliance on Civil Aircraft Imports



4 Demand for Civil Aircraft Imports in China

4.1 China's Tourism Industry

4.2 China's Aviation Industry

4.3 Financing Lease of Aircrafts



5 Analysis of Aircraft Import in China, 2015-2018

5.1 Scale of Aircraft Import in China

5.1.1 Import Volume of Civil Aircraft in China

5.1.2 Import Value of Civil Aircraft in China

5.2 Analysis of Civil Aircraft Imports by Type in China



6 Analysis of Import Prices of Civil Aircraft in China

6.1 Average Import Price of Civil Aircraft in China

6.2 Import Prices of Civil Aircraft by Type in China



7 Major Sources of China's Civil Aircraft Imports

7.1 Boeing

7.1.1 Profile of Boeing

7.1.2 Operation Performance of Boeing

7.2 Airbus

7.2.1 Profile of Airbus

7.2.2 Operation Performance of Airbus



8 Analysis of Major Civil Aviation Enterprises in China

8.1 Air China Limited

8.1.1 Enterprise Profile

8.1.2 Operation Performance

8.2 China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited

8.2.1 Enterprise Profile

8.2.2 Operation Performance

8.3 China Southern Airlines Company Limited

8.3.1 Enterprise Profile

8.3.2 Operation Performance

8.4 Hainan Airlines Holding Co. Ltd.

8.5 Shenzhen Airlines Co. Ltd.

8.6 Shanghai Airlines Co. Ltd.

8.7 Xiamen Airlines Co. Ltd.

8.8 Sichuan Airlines Co. Ltd.

8.9 Shandong Airlines Co. Ltd.

8.10 Spring Airlines Co. Ltd.



9 Prospect of Civil Aircraft Import in China, 2019-2023

9.1 Major Factors Influencing Civil Aircraft Import in China

9.1.1 Favorable Factors

9.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

9.2 Forecast on Civil Aircraft Import in China, 2019-2023

9.3 Forecast on Major Types and Sources of China's Civil Aircraft Imports, 2019-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yb7mp9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

