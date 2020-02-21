China's Construction Industry Databook Forecast 2023 with Coverage of 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data and trend analyses on the construction industry in China, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in the residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks. In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



According to this research, the construction industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% to reach CNY 12,389.2 billion by 2023. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be CNY 2,019.9 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 7.1% during review period.



Report Scope



Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in China. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Companies Mentioned



China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

China Railway Group Limited

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

China Communications Construction Co Ltd

Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited

China Vanke Co. Ltd.

Dalian Wanda Group S.A.ghai Construction Group Co Ltd

China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Longfor Group Holdings Limited

Sunac China Holdings Limited

BBMG Corporation

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd

China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

China National Materials Co Ltd

Agile Property Holdings Ltd

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd

Gemdale Corporation

