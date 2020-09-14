China's Emergence in Global Biopharma Manufacturing - Coverage of the Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China: Opportunities for Global Biopharma Suppliers to Find and Manage Local Distributors in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the "Top 60 Distributors of Bioprocessing Supplies in China" covers major distributors of bioprocessing supplies and equipment in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC). Distributor information includes company ownership, background, management, facility capacity and history.

The Directory is based on in-depth research, using public secondary and primary information research. This on-going project is regularly updated, and is intended to provide in-depth information and insights into the rapidly growing and changing Chinese biologics supplies industry.

HIGHLIGHTS

Best Practices for finding, evaluating, and managing distributors in China

China's Emergence in Global Biopharma Manufacturing: Progress and Trends in Chinese Biopharma distribution

Services in the distribution management and relevant market research services

Profile Directory of Top 60 Bioprocessing Distributors in China

Much more...

BY THE NUMBERS:

159 Chinese-owned Equipment Distributors and Suppliers

Top 60 Distributors highlighted

100+ pages 20+ Figures

WHY THIS REPORT:

Assist Western Manufacturers identify potential China distribution partners

Avoid pitfalls: how to initiate a business relationship in this huge market

Learn more about the framework for China distribution

Learn how to successfully work with China distributors

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Market Demands for High Quality Equipment & Single Use Systems

Pipeline Growth in China , Market for mAb Therapeutics and Vaccines and Demand from Domestic Developers

Chapter 2: China's Local Bioprocessing Equipment Competition Landscape

SWOT Analysis of China Domestic Vendors of Bioprocessing

Opportunities

Weaknesses

Threats

Chapter 3: Distribution of Bioprocessing Products in China

Why Western Vendors Should Use Distributors in China and How to Assess Chinese Distributors

and How to Assess Chinese Distributors Distribution Models in China

How to Manage Chinese Distributors

Chapter 4: Building a Relationship: Collaborations Between China Distributors and Western Vendors

How to Start Looking for A Chinese Distributor

What Types and How Many Distributors Should Be Hired

Questions to be Asked and Answered Before Hiring a Distributor in China

Priorities for a Western Manufacturer to Consider

Typical Distributor Commissions and Other Commitments

Process to Line up Distributor(s) in China

Legal and Other Reviews

Managing Distributors

Failure Case Studies

Successful Case Studies

How to Build a Successful Relationship with Distributors in China

Chapter 5: Regulatory Environment and Reforms Impacting China Biologics Manufacturing

Drug Administration Law on Drug Manufacturing (2019)

Impact of Regulatory Environment for Domestic and Foreign Investors

Chapter 6: Top 60 Distributor Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

3SBio

AlphaMab

Amoy-Top Biotech (subsidiary of Tonghua Dongbao)

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Beigene

BeigeneJunshi Pharma/Jiangsu Suzhou

Benemae Pharmaceutical

Biotech Pharma

Boehringer-Ingelheim

CP Guojian Pharmaceutical

CSPC Pharma

Celgene Pharma/ Shanghai

Changchun Hi-Tech #2 BCHT

Changchun Hi-Tech GeneScience

Changchun Institute

Chengdu Institute

Chia Tai Tianqing

Four Rings

GSK/ Shenzhen

Gan & Lee

Generon

Genor

Henglius Pharma (a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)

Hengrui Pharma/Lianyungang

Hengrui Pharma/Suzhou

Hisun

Huahai Pharma

Hualan/ Beijing

Hualan/Xinxiang

Innovent Bio

JHL biotech

Jiangsu Wanbang

Junshi Pharma/ Jiangsu , Suzhou

, Suzhou Junshi Pharma/Ligang, Shanghai

Kanghong Pharma

Kelun Pharma

Lanzhou Institute

Lee's Pharma

Livzon mAb

Luye Pharma

Mabtech holding Ltd

North China

Pfizer/ Hangzhou

Qilu Pharma

SL Pharma/ Beijing

SL Pharma/ Quebec

Sanofi/ Shenzhen

ShangPharma (Chempartner)

Shanghai Institute

Shanghai Pharma

Shanghai United Cell/ Shanghai

Simcere Pharma/ Jiangsu , Changzhou

, Simcere Pharma/Yantai

SinoCellTech

Sinobioway/ Tianjin

Sinovac/ Beijing

Tasly

Teruisipharm

Tiantan Biologics

Tonghua DongBao

Tot Pharma

Tri-Prime Gene

Walvax/Kunming

Walvax/Taizhou

Walvax/Yuxi

Wuhan Institute

Wuxi Biologics

Yantai Rongchang (MABPLEX,subsidiary of Yantai Rongchang )

Zesun Pharma

Zhuhai Essex

