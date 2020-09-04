China's Fertilizers Market is Forecast to Grow by 7% to 2029
Sep 04, 2020, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertilizers Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Fertilizers has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. FERTILIZERS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Fertilizers Industry Capacity
- Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Potential Entrants
- Major End-Users
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. FERTILIZERS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Chinese Government Environmental Regulations
- Fertilizers Production and Demand
- Nitrogenous Fertilizer
- Phosphate Fertilizer
- Potash Fertilizer
- Other Fertilizers
- Fertilizers Imports and Exports
V. FERTILIZERS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Fertilizers Markets Outlook
- Agricultural Market Outlook
- Agricultural Product Output
- Farming Regions
- Fertilizers Consumption in Agriculture
- Other Fertilizers Markets
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. FERTILIZERS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Fertilizers Producer Profiles
- Distributors and Trading Companies
- Research Institutions and Associations
- Major End-Users
Companies Mentioned
- Yongan Zhisheng chemical Co.Ltd
- Hubei Dayukou chemical Co.Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4lzs3
