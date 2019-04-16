China's foreign ministry puts Tianjin on world map

Tianjin is the first municipality to be promoted by the MFA, which is launching a global promotion campaign for Chinese provincial regions and cities. Designed to promote the achievements of Tianjin's development in the 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the event included an introduction to Tianjin's economic and social development, exhibitions, exchanges between Chinese and foreign guests, display of featured cultural performances and local food tasting.

As one of the birthplaces of modern Chinese industry, Tianjin has made important contributions to China's economic and social development in the past 70 years. Entering the new era, Tianjin will adhere to the new development concept, implement the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development strategy, and proactively integrate itself into the Belt and Road Initiative to create an international city that is inclusive and ecologically livable. This promotion event featured Tianjin's inclusive history and culture and Tianjin's vivid practices of promoting high-quality development with independent innovation.

The ministry has held global promotion activities for 16 provincial regions and the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei Province so far to help these places go global.

