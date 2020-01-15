China's HEDY Group Acquires 10 Elekta Cancer Treatment Systems

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and HEDY Group of Guangzhou, China, recently signed an agreement for 10 linear accelerators (linacs) as well as Monaco® treatment planning, MOSAIQ® Oncology Information System and service for each of the linacs.

HEDY group is a renowned private comprehensive enterprise in China, with focus on IT, real estate and big health. The company plans to invest in oncology hospitals in 20 cities in the country and an investment agreement was signed with Elekta in December 2019 for 16 cities. Construction of five of these centers has been completed and are expected to be operational in 2020. The company plans to run 20 hospitals with a total of 30,000 beds by 2025.

Anming Gong, Elekta's Executive Vice President Region China, says the company is addressing the country's need for radiation therapy devices and personnel to operate them. "Since entering the Chinese market in 1982, Elekta has been committed to leading the innovation of precision radiotherapy technology, supporting China's medical reform, and training radiotherapy professionals for hospitals at all levels in the country. Our factory in Beijing is now Elekta's largest radiotherapy equipment production base outside of Europe and recently produced its 100th linac."

The Elekta linacs in this recent order represent two of the company's most sophisticated treatment platforms:

Elekta Infinity, a truly multifunctional device, using advanced technology to offer a wide range of techniques for different indications.

Elekta Synergy, which allows clinics with increasingly challenging access to capital and resources to deliver high quality, high volume treatments.

Elekta is the market leader in China and the region reported a revenue growth rate of 20 percent in Elekta's latest interim report.

