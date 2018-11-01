China's Insulin Aspart Market 2013-2022: Disease Overview, Sales, Prices, Progress & Market Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investigation Report on China's Insulin Aspart Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid development of the Chinese economy in the past three decades has changed people's dietary habits and reduced physical activities, which leads to an increasing incidence of obesity-related diseases. It is estimated that at the end of 2017, there were more than 100 million diabetic patients in China. The market size of diabetes drugs is also growing in China.

On Dec. 26, 2001, Novo Nordisk announced that Insulin Aspart (trade name: NovoRapid), the first and only insulin analog that can be used with insulin pumps, was approved by the FDA. Insulin Aspart starts working in 10 to 20 minutes after subcutaneous injection and can reduce postprandial blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c). On the basis of Insulin Aspart, Novo Nordisk developed premixed insulin aspart containing soluble insulin aspart and protaminated insulin aspart of various proportions.

The combination of the fast-acting form and the long-acting form allows patients to receive fewer injections over the course of the day. NovoLog Mix 70/30, containing 30% soluble insulin aspart and 70% protaminated insulin aspart, was approved by the FDA in Nov. 2001. Similar NovoLog Mix 50/50 was approved by the FDA in Aug. 2008.

In Apr. 2005, NovoMix 30 (30% soluble insulin aspart and 70% protaminated insulin aspart), the first premixed insulin analog, was launched in China. From 2005 to 2017, the sales value of Insulin Aspart in China grew by over 100 times. The market size of Insulin Aspart in China exceeded CNY 200 million in 2017.

Because there are high technical barriers against the imitation of Insulin Aspart, by Oct. 2018, China's Insulin Aspart market is monopolized by Novo Nordisk's Insulin Aspart (NovoRapid). Several Chinese companies are applying for the CFDA's approval for generic Insulin Aspart. However, the launch of generic drugs will take several years. With an increasing number of diabetic patients, the market size of Insulin Aspart in China will maintain rapid growth in the next few years.

Topics Covered:

Situation of diabetes in China

Sales of Insulin Aspart in China

Prices of Insulin Aspart in China

Progress of generic Insulin Aspart in China

Prospect of China's Insulin Aspart market from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Insulin Aspart

1.1 Indications for Insulin Aspart

1.2 Development of Insulin Aspart in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Insulin Aspart in China



2 Sales of Insulin Aspart in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Insulin Aspart

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Insulin Aspart

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Insulin Aspart by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017



3 Analysis on Major Insulin Aspart Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Insulin Aspart Manufacturers

3.2 Novo Nordisk

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Novo Nordisk's Insulin Aspart in China



4 Prices of Insulin Aspart in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Novo Nordisk (NovoRapid)

4.2 Progress of Generic Drugs



5 Prospect of China's Insulin Aspart Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend

