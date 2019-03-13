China's Internet Platform for Primary Medical Service Yunhu Technology Secures Tens of Millions RMB in Series A+ Financing

HANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunhu Technology, an internet platform for primary medical service in China, announced that it has secured tens of millions RMB in series A+ financing, led by China Creation Ventures and joined by existing backers including Vision+ Capital, Morningside Venture Capital, Cash Capital and BioTrack Capital. China Renaissance's Alpha team is the exclusive financial consultant for this round of financing.

The Hangzhou-based business was founded in 2017 and aims to make medical examination and diagnosis available to everyone, and has created China's first internet platform for medical examination that connects more than a thousand local medical institutions.

The company has the following three major product lines: a series of Platform-based Testing Products which is highly comprehensive and authoritative; a SaaS based LIS\HIS platform which is designed for local medication institution to use; and a 3rd party cold chain logistic to support the efficient blood/drug delivery.

Yunhu Technology's founder Xiaobin Chen commented: "The huge gap between the demand and supply in China's healthcare resources has been a long term issue. We are aiming to break the gap between the healthcare services quality from the countryside and the cities; therefore, to provide an equal healthcare environment for every family in this country."

The company counts more than 800 employees across its offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou.

It previously got a pre-Series A round investment from Vision+ Capital and Morningside Venture Capital, and took on RMB 8 million from Cash Capital and RMB 30 million from BioTrack Capital in Series A round financing.

