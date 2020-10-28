China's Kitchen Furniture Market 2020: Production, International Trade and Consumption Data

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in China, enhanced by historical trends on production, consumption and international trade, analysis of the production and distribution systems and information on major players. The study also includes forecasts of the real growth of the market for the years 2020 and 2021, which includes the effects of the coronavirus pandemics. The research was carried out via direct interviews with Chinese and international kitchen furniture manufacturers operating in China.



Kitchen furniture exports and imports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination. Historical data are provided for the time frame 2014-2019. A similar analysis was conducted for the international trade of a list of selected appliances (refrigerator and freezers, cooking appliances, clothes washers and driers, dishwashing machines, hoods) relevant for the kitchen industry for the period 2013-2018.



Chinese kitchen production is analysed by including historical series of kitchen production in value and volume for the years 2014-2019. Kitchen production in China is broken down according to:

style (classic, country, modern basic, modern, design, high tech);

cabinet door material (solid wood, veneer, laminated, decorative paper, thermoplastics, lacquered, melamine, aluminium, glass);

cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral) and lacquering (bright, opaque);

worktop material (solid surface materials, natural and engineered stone, laminated, tiles, steel and aluminium, wood, glass).

The chapter on the distribution system offers an analysis of the major sales channels (contract/building trade, kitchen specialists, furniture shops, furniture chains, and DIY) for kitchen and their 2014-2019 trends, including a list of the main kitchen furniture retailers in the major Chinese provinces and short profiles of the leading furniture chains. Reference prices for kitchen furniture and the weight of built-in appliances on the value of the kitchen market are also considered. The analysis also includes the profiles of 22 Chinese cities, which include economic and demographic statistics, kitchen demands, an indicator that ranks the cities according to their business attractiveness, and the analysis of the commercial areas of each city through the geolocation of over 65 brands.



An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by kitchen production, sales, price range and exports. Updated company profiles of the top manufacturers provide data on the company's total turnover, number of employees, export share, location of manufacturing plants and distribution channels. The competitive system analysis also identifies a selection of leading international kitchen manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing descriptions of their distribution strategies and short company profiles.



The final chapter tries to identify the major domestic demand determinants, which includes macro-economic indicators (country indicators, real growth of GDP and inflation up to 2021, population indicators, data on disposable income and wealth, data on construction sector and real estate); population dynamics (population, urbanization, analysis of the top cities); consumers' trends and preferences; real estate and construction sector development (investments in residential building, data on the construction sector).



Key Topics Covered:

1. Research field and methodology



2. Basic Data

Overview: Production, International trade, Consumption

Furniture consumption by segment

World market of kitchen furniture: production and consumption. Focus on selected countries. Comparison with macro indicators

3. The activity trend

Production, International trade, Consumption, 2014-2019. US$ Million, RMB Million, Thousand units , Prices US$ per unit

Consumption, forecasts 2020-2021. Thousand units

The openness of the kitchen furniture market, 2014-2019

4. International trade

China and Hong Kong . Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area, 2014-2019

and . Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area, 2014-2019 World market of kitchen furniture. Main origin of imports for selected countries

Trade of major appliances (focus on selected products). Exports and Imports by country and by geographical area, 2013-2018

5. Kitchen furniture supply structure

6. Distribution

7. The Competitive System

Top 50 players

Top 50 Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers: sales, market shares and short profiles

Main exporters

Export sales in a sample of Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers

Export sales in a sample of Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers by Country/Area

Sales in China

Top 50 players in the Chinese kitchen furniture market: Sales and market shares

Sales by average factory price

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the low price range

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the middle-low price range

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the middle price range

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the upper-middle price range

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the upper price range

Kitchen furniture market. Top players in the luxory

Sales by region

Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by region in a sample of companies

Foreign kitchen furniture players in China

Kitchen furniture sales in China from foreign brands

8. Economic trend and demand determinants

Macroeconomic data

Population and urbanization process

Construction sector and real estate

Companies Mentioned

Acusi

Aisen

Akani

Amblem

Aodu

Arrow

Baineng

Beigeer

Bigtime

Borcci (Fotile)

Borlonclan

Cacar

Canbo

Daeshin

Debao

Deson

Dicano

Doton

Elabor

Eueasa

Euromax Neuvelle

Haier

Hanex

Haozhaotou

Homtor

Ikea

Jiaci

Joydar

Kangjie

Kenner

Macess

Macro

Mekea

Mkxy

Nbmin

Olo Home

Oppein

Oulin

Oupu

Ouyi

Pianor

Rebon

Schmidt

Siples

Nobilia

Vidas

Vifa Kitchen

Wanjia

Welon

Yalig

Hacker Kuchen

ZBOM Cabinets

