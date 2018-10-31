China's Largest Airline, China Southern Airlines, Signs FlightSense On-Site Support Agreement With UTC Aerospace Systems

CHINA INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION, ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that China Southern Airlines signed a 10-year FlightSense On-Site Support (OSS)agreement. This agreement will

simplify the airline's supply chain operations by applying cutting edge technology and inventory support to shorten the airline's repair times. This new agreement builds upon a more than 10-year relationship between the two companies and reinforces UTC Aerospace Systems' commitment to the region.

UTC Aerospace's exclusive FlightSense offerings use predictive and actionable data in a customizable way that allow airlines to implement the service that works best for them. With FlightSense OSS, UTC Aerospace leverages extensive knowledge of supply chain operations best practices with minimal upfront investment to the airline.

In this agreement with China Southern Airlines, UTC Aerospace's global aftermarket supply chain team will now manage the availability and distribution of parts for the airline's Integrated Drive Generator (IDG), provide 24/7 technical support to the airline's Shenyang facility and guarantee service levels for available parts. UTC Aerospace's deep understanding of IDGs, and commitment to quality customer service, brings distinct value to the airlines operations.

"We've been proud to support China Southern's growth over the last decade," said Steve Ribaudo, Senior Director, FlightSense Programs, UTC Aerospace Systems. "We are dedicated to providing world-class customer service and improved operations over the next 10 years – and beyond."

Wang Shaonian, Deputy General Manager of the Shenyang facility of China Southern Airlines Maintenance and Engineering Department, said: "The sound cooperation with UTC Aerospace Systems in the past ten years has given us the confidence to expand the operations at the Shenyang facility. The signing of this agreement provides sufficient support that we need for the work in the future. We will work together to provide domestic customers with products with higher quality and a shorter cycle."

About UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems

Related Links

http://www.utcaerospacesystems.com

