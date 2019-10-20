China's largest Gifts & Home Fair opened October 20

SHENZHEN, China, October 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Products Fair opened on October 20 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center ("Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair" for short). Organized by Reed Huabo Exhibition Co., Ltd, this four-day fair brings together over 2,500 reliable suppliers from China and beyond presenting their most competitive and creative products at 5,300 booths across 9 halls. Around 90,000 global buyers from more than 60 countries and regions are expected to join this annual event, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Russia and the U.S.

New pavilions joining the Oct fair

As Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair is known as the "The Premier Industry Event in China", many government delegations and industrial associations hope to become a part of the fair. This year, apart from many pavilions having attended the fair for many years, the fair also attracted a few new pavilions, including Shanxi Glassware, Shenzhen Intelligence Industry Association, Toy Association, Yiwu Import and Export Chamber of Commerce, Yiwu Outdoor and Leisure Products Association and Chengdu Municipal Agricultural Commission. With their strong manufacturing ability and rich experience in their related industry, their products represents the best gifts and home products in China.

New year, new venue, new upgrade

From 2020, Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair will move to a new venue, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, which is the largest exhibition venue in the world covering 500,000 sqm. It offers the fair a new chance of improvement. With larger exhibition area, the fair is able to welcome 150+ new exhibitors and to add 700+ new booths, letting visitors touch, experience, feel, compare and purchase a greater variety of products through a single sourcing trip. What's more, visitors will find it easier to browse products onsite because of the upgrade of floor plan.

Opening hours

October 20-22, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About the organizer

Reed Huabo Exhibitions - the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It is committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world.

For more info, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com

SOURCE Reed Huabo Exhibitions

Related Links

http://www.chinagiftsfair.com

