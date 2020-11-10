China's Leading Business School Partners with Global Entrepreneurs Club to Explore Climate Change as a Catalyst for Economic Growth

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading business school, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and GoldCrest jointly hosted a webinar, titled 'Can Climate Change be a Catalyst for Economic Growth?' during which CKGSB's Dean Xiang Bing and Professor of Management Practice Fu Chengyu as well as leaders from international organizations, family businesses, and finance shed light on innovative and sustainable business practices driven by climate change. The event also marked the start of a partnership between CKGSB and GoldCrest, an invite-only global entrepreneurs club made up of select business owners and senior leaders from different regions of the world, whose businesses employ well over 100,000 people and report at least USD$25Billion in combined revenue each year.

Since its establishment in 2002, the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has been striving to be a catalyst for businesses, NGOs, civil society and governments to effectively address some of humanity's most pressing issues. Climate change has been one of the most complex issues facing humanity for decades and is becoming more pressing in recent years.

China has been investing heavily in renewable energy, investing about USD$127Billion in this area in 2017, accounting for 45 per cent of total global investment, three times that of the US or Europe (USD$41Billion each). Now, with China's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, a major transformation of its economy is due to take place with many opportunities for global partnerships as it accelerates the world's transition to green and low-carbon development.

Founding Dean of CKBSB, Dr. Xiang Bing said, "CKGSB is honored and privileged to formalize its partnership with GoldCrest. The only way for the world to move forward is through collaborations not divisions, and this includes dealing with a pandemic and climate change."

"We are always looking to keep our members of GoldCrest ahead of the curve, stimulating them in their quest to seek opportunities from global challenges such as the Climate Change crisis. GoldCrest is excited to embark on a new and dynamic relationship with CKGSB, a leading business school in China and the world," said Dr. Michael Frendo, Chairman of GoldCrest.

