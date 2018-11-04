China's leading E-Scooter manufacturer Yadea to attend EICMA 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA, the world's most important motorcycle exhibition, is scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy on November 6. The world's leading motorcycle brands, including BMW, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, Piaggio, Triumph, Yamaha and other international players will gather together to present a visual feast for motorcycle enthusiasts. Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, China's largest E-Scooter manufacturer, was also invited to attend.

Yadea was established in 1997 and has become world's leading renewable energy company after having spent 20 years building up a storehouse of technology knowledge and applications. Working in concert with 20 top global manufacturers, among them, Panasonic and Bayer, Yadea will also be unveiling a new addition to their lineup at the exhibition: a high-end lithium battery E-Scooter. Incorporating intelligence, safety, comfort and power, the vehicle is expected to be Yadea's most competitive product within the E-Scooter industry since Yadea's inception, creating a new intelligent lithium battery E-Scooter that will serve to distinguish the vehicle maker from all others like it in the field and firmly place the firm on the map in terms of brand recognition. The company has made it clear that one of its missions is to make "made in Yadea" a household word for anyone who aspires to own a E-Scooter.

E-Scooters have huge market potential both in Yadea's home market of China as well as in some of the world's largest markets, most notably India, the United States and Europe. As the world's population comes to adopt and advocate the concept of "green travel", electrically-powered two wheelers will become an indispensable solution for anyone living in an urban setting.

"High production capacity" and "high manufacturing standards" are the two keywords behind "made in Yadea", with two technology R & D centers continuing to export core technologies and enabling Yadea to get the approval for more than 488 core patents worldwide through continuous upgrading of its travel solutions. At the same time, thanks to the support of six large-scale production facilities, Yadea's annual production capacity has now reached 7 million units. Some of its products have qualified for the four key international quality certifications: EN15194, CE, E-MARK and 3C.

Yadea has not left a stone unturned when it came to the design of and the technology that went into each and every one of its products. Through a survey of potential riders in Europe, North America, Asia and other regions, Yadea has optimized each vehicle model based on the preferences and habits of local users. In terms of mechanical performance, the company's products are fully compliant with all motorcycle standards, while in terms of power, the company established technology cooperation with Japanese manufacturers such as Panasonic, exporting E-Scooters and other products to different countries and regions around the world.

A spokesperson for Yadea said, after the establishment of five large-scale manufacturing facilities in China, Yadea is setting up factories in Southeast Asia to integrate production and marketing outside of the home market, and set up assembly plants and transit warehouses in Europe and the United States. Official data shows that the company already has more than 18,000 charging terminals in place worldwide, and has established dealers networks in 77 countries and regions.

SOURCE YADEA