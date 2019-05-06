China's Lithium Ion Battery Market, 2022: Overview & Size, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook to 2022 - By Application, By Type, By Shape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium-ion battery market of China is at its growth stage. China is one the major producers of the lithium-ion batteries across the globe.

There has been a tremendous increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries for new applications such as power tools, portable charger, communications equipments, wearable devices, drones and many others. China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of Revenue (value) increased at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2012-2017.

The market witnessed a rapid growth during the review period primarily due to surge in demand of lithium-ion batteries from production and sales of new energy vehicles (electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles).

Future Outlook

In future, it is anticipated that the China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of revenue (value) will increase at a positive double digit CAGR during the period 2017-2022.

The demand for Lithium-ion battery in China is expected to grow at a rapid pace majorly due to increase in the demand of new energy vehicle followed by accelerating demand for energy storage batteries for on gird and off grid applications in the country.

China Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation

By Application: Power storage batteries used in electric vehicles contributed a major share in the total revenue during the year 2017. However, in terms of Output volume, the power storage contributed second largest share in 2017. Output volume from power storage is less as compared to consumer electronics due to power storage batteries are majorly used in electric vehicles and electric vehicles are still not prevalent globally. Whereas, the consumer electronics segment includes lithium-ion batteries manufactured for products such as computers, notepads, digital cameras, smart watches, smart phones and others. The demand for lithium ion batteries in energy storage segment in China majorly comes from the telecom sector to power telecom towers and other services in the country. This segment contributed a mere share in both generating revenues along with output volume.

majorly comes from the telecom sector to power telecom towers and other services in the country. This segment contributed a mere share in both generating revenues along with output volume. Consumer Electronics: Portable charger dominated the consumer electronics market in terms of output volume generated by the lithium-ion batteries. In 2017, portable charger accounted almost half of the share out of the total output volume generated in consumer electronics market. Mobile phone accounted second largest share followed by electric tools and other equipments.

Power Storage: In terms of Output Volume generated, electric cars have dominated the lithium-ion power battery segment as it accounted approximately more than 85.0% share in the year 2017. In terms of Output Volume generated, electric bicycles contributed the second largest share followed by electric tricycle, low speed electric vehicle and other electric cars.

Energy Storage: In energy storage segment, telecom towers dominated the market in terms of output volume generated in the year 2017. In terms of output volume generated by the home energy storage batteries in energy storage segment accounted a second largest share, which later followed by grid energy storage and other storage means.

By Type of Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP): The volume share through installed capacity of lithium-ion batteries based on LFP dominated the market in 2017. It is used in telecom, laptops, digital cameras and wearable products. It offers long cycle life and has a good safe record but exhibits higher self-discharge.

Ternary Battery: The ternary lithium battery has higher energy density which makes it most suitable battery for passenger car applications, energy storage applications and others.

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO): LMO batteries have high specific energy with moderate load capabilities and modest service life. These batteries are used in power tools, medical devices and power trains.

By Shape of Battery: In terms of Output volume, the square shaped battery accounted approximately half of the share in 2017. Square batteries have grown rapidly, mainly due to the rapid growth of domestic electric vehicle market. Whereas, in terms of output volume generated, cylindrical shaped battery accounted second highest share which is later followed by soft pack lithium-ion battery in the year 2017.

Competitive Landscape



The competition of Lithium-ion battery manufacturers in China is moderately fragmented, due to dominance of 5-7 players acquiring nearly half share of the overall market.

CATL continues to be the market leader with a double digit share in the overall Lithium-ion battery market in 2017. Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) accounted the second highest share in the market followed by BYD which remains the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion battery in the country.

These companies compete on the basis of configuration of battery packs, their durability, quality, technology, after sales service, recharge cycle and application.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 China Battery Market Overview

1.2 China Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview and Size

1.3 China Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation

1.4 Competitive Landscape

1.5 China Lithium Ion Battery Market Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions And Size

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

2.3.1 Research Methodology

2.3.2 Variables Dependent And Independent

2.3.3 Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

2.3.4 Limitations

2.3.5 Final Conclusion



3. Ecosystem In China Lithium Ion Battery Market- Supply Side



4. Ecosystem in China Lithium Ion Battery Market - Demand Side



5. Global Lithium Ion Battery Landscape



6. China Battery Market Overview



7. China lithium ion Market Overview And Genesis

7.1. China Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview



8. Value Chain in Lithium ion battery Market in China

8.1 Supply Chain for Lithium Ion Battery Market in China



9. China Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, 2012-2017

9.1. By Revenue, 2012 - 2017



10. China Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation

10.1. By Area of Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage and Energy Storage), 2016 and 2017

10.1.1 By Consumer Electronics (Portable Charger, Mobile Phone, Electric Tools, Laptop, Tablet and Others), 2017

10.1.2 By Power (Electric Car, Electric Bicycle, Electric Tricycle, Low Speed Electric Car and Other Electric Car), 2017

10.1.3 By Energy Storage (Telecom Towers, Home Energy Storage, Grid Energy Storage and Other Energy Storage), 2017

10.2. By Type of Battery (Ternary, Lithium-Ion Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others), 2017

10.3. By Shape of Lithium Ion Battery (Square Shaped, Cylindrical and Soft Pack Battery), 2017

10.3.1 By Square Shaped Battery (Electric Vehicle, Telecom Towers, Electric Bicycle and Others), 2017

10.3.2 By Cylindrical Shaped Battery (Mobile Power, Power Tools, Electric Vehicles and Others), 2017

10.3.3 By Soft Pack Battery (Mobile Phone, Electric Vehicles, Mobile Power and Others), 2017



11. Trade Scenario in China Lithium Ion Battery Market

11.1. By Exports, 2013-2017

11.2. By Imports, 2013-2017



12. SWOT Analysis for China Lithium Ion Battery Market



13. Snapshot on Lithium Off Take in China, 2016 -2017



14. Trends and Developments In China Lithium Ion Battery Industry

14.1 Battery Demand for Electric Vehicles is Growing Rapidly

14.2 Growth of Energy Storage Systems

14.3 Rising demand for consumer electronics products

14.4 Mergers and Acquisition Activities

14.5 Increasing Government Support

14.6 Decline in the price of lithium ion batteries



15. Issues and Challenges In Lithium Ion battery Market

15.1 Lack of Battery Charging Infrastructure

15.2 Safety challenges of power battery

15.3 Intellectual property bottlenecks and technical risks

15.4 Environmental Concerns

15.5 High Prices of Electric Vehicles



16. Government Regulations China Lithium Ion Battery Market



17. Cost Components in lithium ion battery



18. Decision Making Parameters for Buyer of Lithium Ion Batteries in China



19. Pain points for China Lithium Ion Battery Market



20. Competitive Landscape of Manufacturers In China lithium ion battery Market



21. Company Profile of Major Players In China Lithium Ion Battery Market

21.1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

21.2. BYD

21.3. LG Chem

21.4. China BAK Battery

21.5. Panasonic Corporation

21.6. Murata New Energy

21.7. Tianjin Lishen Battery

21.8. OptimumNano Energy

21.9. Zhuhai Guangyu Battery Co. Ltd.



22. China Lithium-ion Battery Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018- 2022

22.1. China Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, 2018E - 2022E

22.2. Future outlook By Area of Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage and Energy Storage)

22.2.1 Consumer Electronics Application, 2022E

22.2.2 Power Storage Application, 2022E

22.2.3 Energy Storage Application, 2022E

22.2.4 Future Developments



23. Analyst Recommendations



