China's No.1 Construction Machinery Manufacturer XCMG Breaks New Ground in 2018

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG reported an 80 percent year-on-year profit gain of over 100 billion yuan (US$14.56 billion) in operating revenue from January to November 2018. The increase in product sales, 10 percent higher than the industry average, sees XCMG retain its title as the NO.1 construction machinery manufacturer for the 29th year in a row.

XCMG's "Advanced and Endurable" machinery joined several history-making construction projects in 2018.

The world's longest cross-sea bridge, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao crossing, opened in October. During its nine-year construction, XCMG contributed 300 aerial work platforms, 32 crawler cranes, 30 wheeled cranes, six big tonnage loaders as well as truck-mounted cranes, bridge inspection vehicles, pump trucks and concrete mixing stations.

As the mega-bridge opened to traffic, XCMG deployed 14 high-end equipment sets including, high-altitude vehicles, lorry-mounted cranes and compact loaders to assist the daily management of the bridge.

In the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, XCMG's three-boom drill jumbos are working on the construction of the world's longest water conveyance tunnel in the northeast side of the Junggar Basin. When completed, the project will provide water to 200 million people.

The equipment used must be designed to overcome the severe geological and climate challenges of the Gobi Desert. To combat these conditions, XCMG has sent a team of technicians to create effective solutions and customized designs based on an on-site experiment, research and analysis for the project.

XCMG makes Intelligent Manufacturing (IM) breakthroughs in 2018.

Positioned to transform traditional manufacturing to digital, XCMG's networked and intelligent solutions, promote smart project management, robotic operations, shared data designed for IM.

Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG, shared XCMG's latest IM led innovative revolutions, transformations and upgrading at the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

"XCMG continues to increase investment, expand global R&D to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies. Competition in the construction machinery industry is fierce, and XCMG must be ready to overcome challenges at any time." noted Wang.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with 74 years of industry experience. It currently ranks sixth in the world's construction machinery industry — the company exports to more than 182 countries and regions around the world.

