China's population continues to grow in past decade

Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the Leading Group of the State Council for the Seventh National Population Census and commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, made the following remarks at the press conference.

With the population sustaining its growth over the past 10 years, China remains the most populous country in the world.

The country has seen a slowed but steady population growth. Its population on the mainland reached 1.41 billion in 2020, accounting for about 18% of the world's total.

The number had leaped from 1.3 billion to 1.4 billion over the 10 years, up by 72.06 million, or an increase of 5.38%. That marked an average annual growth of 0.53%, slightly lower than 0.57% in the previous decade.

