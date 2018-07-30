China's Sanya Serenity Coast wins 2018 Clipper Race

Sanya set up a special booth at Albert Dock which featured ethnic performances and introduced the latest Sanya tourism products like the visa free policy for tourists from 59 countries and the opening of international airlines to tourists from all over the world.

Sanya Serenity Coast arrived to a hero's welcome on the River Mersey. The team finished the 13th and final race with enough points to be at the top of the overall standings, with second place going to Visit Seattle.

In total, 712 people representing 41 countries and regions and from all walks of life took part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, the event's eleventh edition.

For more information, please contact:

Van Song, +86-18889744404





SOURCE Sanya Tourism Development Commission