China's Shaanxi Blower (Group) extends presence along Belt & Road routes

XI'AN, China, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd ("Shaangu" for short), now a system solution provider in the field of distributed energy after 50 years of development in northwest China's Xi'an City, has actively extended its presence in the countries along the Belt and Road routes in recent years.

In Indonesia, Shaangu has established good partnerships with a number of metal smelting, chemical, power generation and other energy equipment manufacturing enterprises, to offer energy-saving and environmental protection equipment and system services for metallurgy, oil and gas fields.

In India, the maximum axial-flow compressor provided by Shaangu has been safely and stably running for more than two years. The blast furnace top gas recovery turbine units (TRT) developed by the company has achieved a high market share in the Indian market.

It is worth noting that Shaangu has 12 overseas companies and service institutions including Shaangu Europe R&D in Germany, Shaangu EKOL in the Czech Republic, with an overseas network covering more than 30 countries and regions including Indonesia, India, Iran, Turkey, the United States, Germany, Brazil, and Russia.

The rapid development is mainly attributed to its continuous innovation. By the end of 2017, the company had obtained 239 patents.

The energy-saving and environmentally-friendly axial-flow compressor developed by Shaangu has been awarded "champion product" in China's manufacturing industry. It has produced more than 1,860 sets of the products accumulatively, ranking first in the world.

In addition, Shaangu has focused on strengthening system integration and engineering capabilities, and provided the users with "turnkey" projects from design and manufacturing to maintenance and installation.

At present, the company has a high-quality and efficient EPC project contracting capacity covering metallurgy, nitric acid chemical industry, industrial gas, sewage treatment, garbage treatment, biomass power generation, cogeneration and other fields. It now has more than 250 engineering general contracting projects.

In the future, the company will continuously promote international development, integrate global resources including market, R&D, service, finance and talents, and accelerate the research on major key technologies for distributed energy. It will further explore M&A resources in the industrial chain, establish localized service bases, and provide distributed energy system solutions to the global customers in a fast and low-cost manner, said Li Hongan, chairman of Shaangu.

SOURCE Shaanxi Blower (Group)