China's Shandong province to continue improving the business environment through new, streamlined measures

JINAN, China, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, the Information Office of The Shandong Provincial People's Government held a press conference to explain and provide further clarity on the Implementation of Opinions for Continuously Improving the Business Environment. Guan Zhaoquan, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said a good business environment is one of the most effective means for promoting local economic development. The business environment involves the entire life cycle of a business from registration, operation, growth through to eventual closure, and has a direct impact on its ability to thrive. To this end, Shandong has put forward 18 measures to streamline and upgrade the business environment.