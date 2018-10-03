ChinaUniversities.org - a New, Free Service Helping Students Find Degree Programs & Scholarships in China

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Previously, students who did not know a great deal about China or who had very limited Chinese skills were unable to access potential opportunities to study in programs in China related to Language Learning, University Degrees or Master's Degrees. ChinaUniversities.org, a new venture, aspires to bridge the gap between foreign students and fantastic programs at Chinese academic institutions.

A New FREE SERVICE for students interested in studying in China. Simply fill out the short, 2-minute, Open Application form, then get matched up with offers from Chinese universities. You'll also receive help navigating the application process if you choose to apply.

ChinaUniversities.org has traveled extensively throughout China to research Chinese language programs, University degree programs available in Mandarin/English, and Master's degree programs available in Mandarin/English. The objective has been to learn about programs that foreign students may not have had access to. As a result of this research, ChinaUniversities.org has compiled a comprehensive website where international students can not only research programs that may be an ideal fit for them, but apply as well.

How International Students Benefit

What makes ChinaUniversities.org quite unique is that international students are able to access the ChinaUniversities.org website free of charge and find programs that they might have missed previously. Students also have access to an application form that only takes two minutes to complete. Based on the student's requirements, ChinaUniversities.org will compile a list of universities that both match the student's preferences and offer them a place on the program. Additionally, ChinaUniversities.org publishes periodic blogs about frequently asked questions for international students coming to China, tips on living in China, Chinese culture, and prior student experiences to enhance each prospective international student's knowledge before they decide to enroll in a program in China.

How ChinaUniversities.org Helps Chinese Universities

Chinese Universities have a great deal to gain by establishing a partnership with ChinaUniversities.org. The reason for this is that Chinese academic institutions and programs have a platform wide a wide range of applicants from foreign countries to learn about their programs and increase their branding/reputation abroad. Students will be able to be matched and apply directly to their university of choice.

To Learn More

ChinaUniversities.org is actively seeking partnerships with:

High schools career departments and counselors

University career departments and counselors

Job centers

Chinese academic institutions

Companies within China offering services for prospective students, and student subscriptions for their services.

In order to learn more, please reach out to ChinaUniversities.org at info@chinauniversities.org. Social Media platforms for ChinaUniversities.org are also listed below:

