Chindata Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited ("Chindata Group"), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced the pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of 40,000,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $13.50 per ADS for a total offering size of US$540 million. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of Chindata Group. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 30, 2020 under the symbol "CD." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,000,000 additional ADSs.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners and underwriter representatives for the offering. UBS Securities LLC and China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited are acting as underwriters for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Dept., 180 Varick Street, 2nd floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or via email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 29, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will" or "expect" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Joy Zhang

[email protected]

Ms. Xiaolin Zhao

[email protected]

Trailrunner International

[email protected]

SOURCE Chindata Group