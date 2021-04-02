Chindata Group Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

BEIJING, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report today, which highlights the company's 2020 ESG results towards its 2030 carbon-neutrality goal and digital-inclusiveness vision.

With the theme of "Inspiring with Power", the Report includes a detailed roadmap for carbon neutrality, demonstrating Chindata Group's sustainability and digital prosperity values. In December 2020, Chindata Group announced that all its hyperscale data centers in China would source 100 percent renewable energy and invest in clean energy with an installed capacity of no less than 2GW by 2030.

Mr Alex Ju, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chindata Group, commented, "Chindata Group is the first digital technology company in China to release a carbon-neutral roadmap. We focus on mastering the core technologies in key areas to address digital development challenges, laying a solid foundation for a more sustainable and inclusive digital life for all."

Some of the key highlights are:

Fifty-one percent of its owned data centers were powered by renewable energy, a 14 percent increase from 37 percent in 2019, making it the best performing digital technology company in terms of sustainability.

In 2020, Chindata Group reduced 368,886 tons of carbon dioxide emission, an equivalent of planting about 200,000 trees every day.

Chindata Group is China's first data center company to disclose its power usage exceeding 1 billion kWh in 2020 and energy savings reaching 391,640,000 kWh.

Chindata Group published its inaugural ESG Report in 2019, after setting a long-standing goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy for its hyperscale data center clusters.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: "Chindata" and "Bridge Data Centres". Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

