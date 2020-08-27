Chinese Air Conditioner Market Projected to Grow from $33 Billion in 2020 to $42 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Air Conditioner Market, By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.)), By End-Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Air Conditioner Market is projected to grow from around $33 billion in 2020 to $42 billion by 2025 owing to increasing population, rising disposable income, affordable product offerings, technological advancements and growing commercial space across the country.

Also, increasing product availability at the e-commerce platforms and easy financing schemes are expected to further expand the air conditioner usage among the lower middle class and middle-class income families in the coming years. Additionally, changing climatic conditions and construction of inbuilt air conditioner and energy-efficient buildings are the other factors expected to propel the demand for air conditioners in China during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the Chinese Air Conditioner Market is segmented into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.). In 2019, Split type air conditioners held the largest share in the Chinese Air Conditioner Market due to a wider range offered by the companies with latest technologies in comparison to window type air conditioners. In addition, companies are increasingly manufacturing energy-efficient and affordable air conditioners for the residential segment. Furthermore, VRFs and chiller type air conditioner are the other emerging market segments due to increasing workspaces and rising industrialisation, which will further propel the growth of air conditioner market in the country's commercial/industrial sector.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North China, East China, North East China, South Central China, North West China, and South West China. Until 2019, North China held the largest market share in the Chinese Air Conditioner Market due to the region's higher GDP, living standards, urbanization as well as population base.

Based on the End-Use Sector, the Chinese Air Conditioner Market is segmented into residential sector and commercial/industrial sector. Residential air conditioner segment holds the largest share in China air conditioner market due to rapidly increasing population and real estate construction for residential purpose. However, VRFs and chiller type air conditioner are being highly opted at large commercial spaces such as factories, offices, and institutions due to the cost efficiency for the large-scale electricity consumption.

Some of the leading companies in the Chinese Air Conditioner Market include Gree Electric Appliances Inc, Daikin Air Conditioning Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Midea Group Co Ltd, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Shanghai Hitachi Household Appliances Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation China Co., Ltd, Samsung Engineering Construction (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation of China, LG Electronics (China) Co. Ltd., Toshiba Carrier Air Conditioning (China) Co., Ltd, Sharp Electronics Sales China Co Ltd. among others. Manufacturers are increasing their focus on R&D activities in order to meet the growing demand for energy efficient air conditioners in China.



