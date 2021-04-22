Chinese and Foreign Scholars Discuss Water Security and Sustainability

This three-day forum is divided into main forum and sub forum. It focuses on four themes: integrated basin management, climate change and risk, water ecology and water engineering, and water resources protection and utilization. The forum aims to carry out open, frank and efficient interdisciplinary academic exchanges among scholars, scientific and technological workers, policy makers and practitioners in the field of water science all over the world, so as to solve the most urgent water problems today.

After the opening ceremony, Lei Mingshan, chairman of China Tree Gorges Corporation. Jiao Yong, chairman of former Vice Minister of the Ministry of water resources, Wang Annan, chief planner of the Ministry of water resources, and Zhong Zhiyu, chief engineer of the Changjiang water resources Commission, delivered a report on the theme of "integrated river basin management". On the agenda after that, academicians experts and scholars from different countries will also give lectures on the theme of "climate change and risk management".



The forum also set up four parallel chapters around the four major topics, and set up a special chapter on "Yangtze River Protection and green development". Experts and scholars gathered to provide wisdom and solutions to cope with global change and challenges.



The forum will serve as an opportunity to gather excellent talent resources all over the world, exchange and discuss major scientific and technological issues of China's water security and sustainable development, jointly promote the cause of harnessing water and invigorating water in the new era, provide strong support for the development path of ecological priority and green development. Please click the address for LIVE: https://xcyh5.xinhuaxmt.com/?companyId=1502357402586547&id=1618998098539192



