Chinese Automotive Aftermarket (AAM) Industry Report 2019: Megatrends, Distribution Landscape, Key Players

This report offers readers a practical guide in understanding the situation and characteristics of the Chinese Automotive Aftermarket (AAM).



It is intended to show the connections between global political as well as economical megatrends and the AAM. It explores the current state of the Chinese economy and highlights the significance of the Chinese policy directives Made in China 2025 and One Belt One Road and their impacts on the AAM.



Backed by key vehicle data, this report presents the Chinese AAM and its most relevant players. It outlines the various garage concepts existing in China and lists out the most important actors in the various market segments.



The distribution landscape is also covered, describing the unique features of the garage marketing systems present in China, while focusing on the significance of e-commerce for both the workshops and distributors. These overviews and categorizations are followed by detailed company profiles including figures and descriptive information for each player.



Intermediates such as insurance companies, mobility concepts, car rentals and other relevant actors are part of the presentation, too. At the end we show trends of the Chinese AAM and take into account how the market is directed to develop by the national policymakers in the near future.



Being part of a highly globalized industry, businesses engaged in the production and distribution of motor vehicles had to face a range of concerning events in 2019.



Continuing global trade frictions, a deteriorating overall economic climate and uncertainties caused by unfavourable political moves made a significant number of companies adjust their targets in terms of output and turnover. As the second-biggest economy in the world (after USA) and most important trade partner for numerous countries, economic indicators for the People's Republic of China are particularly observed.



Although the sales volumes of Chinese vehicle manufacturers were also shrinking recently due to the situation described above, the automotive market in China is still growing and of great importance for independent automotive aftermarket (IAM) actors.



The average age of passenger car in China now reached 5 years and will continue to increase in the future.



This will lead to ever growing number of car related services no longer covered by vehicle manufacturer's warranties thus creating a huge demand gap in the aftermarket services of car repair and maintenance to be filled. Besides, China plays an increasing role in the development of alternative powertrains and digital application systems. After the first half of 2019 3.4 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) were registered in China, making it the biggest NEV parc worldwide.



Meanwhile online giants like Baidu and Alibaba make large investments in autonomous driving technologies. And when it comes to state subsidies for these sectors, fully electric and fuel cell electric as well as intelligent vehicles are heavily backed by governmental support. This goes in line with China's general industrial policies with the aim to level up the Chinese economy and finally position China as the leading manufacturing superpower.

Key Topics Covered



1. General Market Situation

Economical Situation

Political Situation

Key Projects Having Influence on the Automotive Aftermarket in China

Strategic Future Goals

What does the current economical situation in China look like? How does the Chinese industrial policy with its extensive projects like the Belt & Road Initiative and ambitious government directives such as Made in China 2025 affect the AAM?

2. Chinese Aftermarket at a Glance

Aftermarket Structure

Vehicles in Operation (powered by TecAlliance)

Aftermarket Volume

Garage Landscape

Distribution Landscape

Intermediates and other relevant players

General understanding of the different types of Garages, Distributors and their business models.

Top lists of garage concepts, garage chains & distributors.

Overview on insurance companies, mobility concepts (online appointed cars, car sharing, lift sharing, designated driving service) car rental companies, associations & governmental authorities.

3. Most Important Market Players

Leading Garage chains and concepts

Key Car Parts Distributors

Detailed company profiles with description, categorizing, dependencies & figures

4. Trends and Influence Factors

Which targets does the Chinese government set for the development of alternative drives and autonomous driving systems?

How will these technologies affect the AAM?

Companies Mentioned



Baidu

Alibaba

