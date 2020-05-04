Chinese Business Group in the U.S. Donates More Than 2.5 Million Medical Supplies

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Chamber of Commerce – U.S.A. (CGCC) and CGCC Foundation, together with its regional chapters and member companies, have donated 2,567,444 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 40 hospitals and clinics, and 19 government agencies in 20 states across the U.S., as of April 29th, 2020.

CGCC is the largest non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in America, with a mission of "Connecting People, Building Trust and Expanding Cooperation". Its U.S. Medical Supply Donation and Information Sharing Effort started on March 12th. CGCC and its member companies reacted early and decisively in supporting America's fight against the pandemic. Their unique resources and expertise also helped them source PPEs from foreign manufactures at a time when global supply and shipping options were very limited.

"We are very proud of our achievements so far," said CGCC Vice-Chairman, and China Telecom (Americas) President, Mr. Xu Tan. "But more importantly, these healthcare workers and emergency responders deserve our deepest appreciation and admiration. The Chinese business community is committed to support local communities across America because we are all in this fight together!"

Special thanks (listed in no particular order):

Bank of China USA

China Construction America

China Telecom (Americas) Corporation

State Grid US Representative Office

CICC US Securities, Inc.

Greenland USA

Fosun International Limited

Minmetals USA Inc.

Vanke (USA) Holding

China Orient Asset Management (New York Office)

Representative Office in the USA, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade

ZTE USA

Gemdale USA Corporation

China Communications Construction (USA) Inc

China Construction Bank

BYD Motors Inc.

Hongdou New York Inc.

ICBC US Region

Hikvision USA Inc.

Inspur USA Inc.

Hisense USA Corporation

J-Tech Digital

Huawei Technologies USA Inc.

Dajia US

Fuyao Group North America

Alibaba.com

China Mobile International (USA) Inc.

Sansheng Investment (US)

International Vitamin Corporation

Liepin North America

HNA Group North America

Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch

Shanghai Construction Group America

Hongkun USA Real Estate Development LLC

Jian Nan Chun

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Greencourt Capital Inc

Darcy Stacom

Eccom Network (USA), Inc.

SOURCE CGCC Foundation and China Telecom (Americas)