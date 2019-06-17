Chinese buyers, Asian neighbours fuel business at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair

Outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the top sources of visitors were India, Malaysia, USA, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. The buyers were largely engaged and made robust transactions.

Visitors from mainland China came from 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Teddy Tan, Event Director of Shenzhen Jewellery Fair, was not surprised that locals made up the bulk of buyers. "Chinese consumers are the driver of the world's luxury market and will remain so over the next several years," he said, echoing Bain consultancy's latest report on the global luxury market that forecasts China to account for nearly half of the luxury goods sales by 2025.

The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair, held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, presented to the 251 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions a platform to conduct business onsite and the opportunity for face-to-face interactions with a large pool of potential clients.

"Exhibiting is a great way to engage the market," said Mr Tan. "We are mindful that participants travel great distances to meet likeminded individuals, shake their hands and build or renew relationships. It is an experience that no amount of time spent on the internet or on the phone can ever replicate, and we are happy that the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair delivered yet again maximum benefit to both our exhibitors and visitors at this edition."

He noted that whilst the event provided a line-up of tried-and-tested features, the fair made it a point to remain dynamic and innovative with the introduction of new elements. Customer-centric innovations implemented over the past two years have contributed greatly to the event's pulling power. Those conceptual and structural changes—inspired by the theme "Jewellery Resources China"—were designed to enhance the exhibition experience and, more importantly, business opportunities.

Licensing Area — The newly launched Licensing Area debuted to resounding feedback from participants looking for franchising opportunities. The one-stop destination provided a venue for licensors, licensing agents, licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers to connect with each other and explore the franchising business model in the jewellery market. Some of the exhibitors who highly praised and truly appreciated the opportunity were Mover Culture Co, Ltd, which has more than 100 intellectual property rights in its portfolio, from renowned characters of video games and movie franchises to literary works; JIN (Shanghai) Culture Development Co, Ltd, which has abundant IP resources in the field of visual arts, licensed by leading international museums such as the British Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Gallery, amongst others; and Fantawild Animation Inc, a renowned player in China's entertainment and technology industry. "The development of tie-in products is a natural extension for popular characters in video games, movies or literary work," said Mr Tan. "Producing such merchandise tie-ins under license is a commercially attractive proposition so it wasn't surprising this new feature at the show was warmly received."

Brand Village — Creating growth opportunities driven by innovation was a constant theme at the fair. The Brand Village drove this message home by showcasing breakthroughs in jewellery materials, manufacturing, technologies and retailing. Amongst the participants, Chongqing Chow Tai Fook Xinzhan Jewellery Co, Ltd presented its retail strategy innovation, whilst the jade specialist Cmoyjade displayed a perfect integration of traditional materials – jade with modern designs.

GZDN Pavilion — The growing influence of lab-grown diamonds in the market was clear at the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair. Nine exhibitors who specialise in lab-grown diamonds, including Ican Lab Grown Diamonds and Uniplasma Diamond Technologies Co, Ltd, amongst others, exhibited under the GZDN Pavilion. As lab-grown diamonds offer more choices to consumers and are becoming more and more popular, the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair has invited exhibitors in this field to participate and explore market possibilities.

The Designer Pavilion — It is important for the industry to provide the best environment for new talents to emerge and develop. The Designer Pavilion served this purpose by highlighting the expertise of local talents that helped position Shenzhen to become China's jewellery manufacturing hub. Taiwanese designer Ms. Lin Wenyu, a senior expert in the jewellery industry Mr. Xie Wenbo, a specialist in integrating traditional Chinese patterns into modern design Ms. Wang Yuqi and others graced the occasion and met with target customers during the fair.

New Media Resources Pavilion — The increasing influence of digital technologies in all parts of the value chain was evident at the fair. The New Media Resources Pavilion gathered some popular live streaming and ecommerce platforms in China. It also showcased how jewellery sales could be enhanced through these emerging platforms and generate a huge amount of traffic. Participants had the opportunity to brainstorm and learn more about various platforms from a very informative seminar titled "Jewellery Industry Opportunity on Live Broadcast Short Video and Social Media Marketing." Representatives from leading platforms such as Taobao Global, DouYin, Pinduoduo and others attended and shared their ideas.

Bridal Jewellery Pavilion — The bridal jewellery segment, although a classic market staple, showed it is rich in out-of-the-box ideas. The pavilion showcased those inspiring ideas with clever displays of jewellery amidst elegant wedding scenes, opening up crossover business opportunities to participants who specialise in the segment. Breuning, a leading specialist in wedding rings in Europe, brought their latest collections for jewellery traders and consumers to see.

The China Jewellery Market Summit — Forums and panel discussions featuring experts and professionals from leading jewellery companies and fashion partners offered participants the latest industry intelligence. The China Jewellery Market Summit attracted quite a lot of attention from highly recognised jewellery traders, especially for the "When Jewellery Meets IP" summit, where speakers from leading fields in the licensing industry shared insights on business opportunities in popular licensing IPs.

"Innovation is absolutely fundamental to us as trade fair organisers," added Mr Tan. "It is our mission to produce impactful events and provide the industry with a venue that facilitates connections amongst industry stakeholders and offer the best customer experience."

The next edition of the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is scheduled on 14-17 March 2020 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Appendix

17th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen



A. Breakdown of Total Visits



Number of visits from mainland China 13587 96.2% Number of visitors from overseas, Hong Kong and Taiwan regions 536 3.8% Total number of visits 14123 100%

B. Visitors came from 60 countries and regions

1 MAINLAND CHINA 21 BELGIUM 41 ANDORRA 2 HONG KONG 22 PAKISTAN 42 ARGENTINA 3 TAIWAN 23 SOUTH AFRICA 43 ARMENIA 4 INDIA 24 SPAIN 44 BAHAMAS 5 MALAYSIA 25 VIRGIN ISLANDS (U.S.) 45 BAHRAIN 6 USA 26 GREECE 46 BANGLADESH 7 SRI LANKA 27 IRAN 47 CANADA 8 VIETNAM 28 ITALY 48 COLOMBIA 9 THAILAND 29 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 49 ETHIOPIA 10 INDONESIA 30 AUSTRIA 50 FRENCH POLYNESIA 11 JAPAN 31 CROATIA 51 KENYA 12 PHILIPPINES 32 FRANCE 52 LAOS 13 RUSSIA 33 HUNGARY 53 LITHUANIA 14 AUSTRALIA 34 ISRAEL 54 NEPAL 15 SOUTH KOREA 35 PALESTINE 55 NETHERLANDS 16 MACAU 36 TURKEY 56 NEW ZEALAND 17 BRAZIL 37 UKRAINE 57 SAUDI ARABIA 18 GERMANY 38 AFGHANISTAN 58 SURINAME 19 MYANMAR 39 ALGERIA 59 SWITZERLAND 20 SINGAPORE 40 AMERICAN SAMOA 60 UK

C. Mainland China's visitors came from 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities



1 ANHUI 11 HEILONGJIANG 21 QINGHAI 2 BEIJING 12 HENAN 22 SHAANXI 3 CHONGQING 13 HUBEI 23 SHANDONG 4 FUJIAN 14 HUNAN 24 SHANGHAI 5 GANSU 15 INNER MONGOLIA 25 SHANXI 6 GUANGDONG 16 JIANGSU 26 SICHUAN 7 GUANGXI 17 JIANGXI 27 TIANJIN 8 GUIZHOU 18 JILIN 28 XINJIANG 9 HAINAN 19 LIAONING 29 YUNNAN 10 HEBEI 20 NINGXIA 30 ZHEJIANG

D. Breakdown of Exhibitors (by country and region)





Country and region Number of Exhibitor(s) 1 MAINLAND CHINA 201 2 HONG KONG 21 3 TAIWAN 2 4 AUSTRALIA 1 5 FINLAND 1 6 GERMANY 1 7 ITALY 1 8 KOREA 8 9 POLAND 2 10 SRI LANKA 8 11 THAILAND 2 12 TURKEY 1 13 VIETNAM 2 Grand Total 251

