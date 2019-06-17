Chinese buyers, Asian neighbours fuel business at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair

News provided by

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shenzhen

Jun 17, 2019, 04:48 ET

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 edition of the China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen (Shenzhen Jewellery Fair) concluded on 22 April with clear signals that the jewellery industry is cautiously optimistic, but largely poised for steady growth.

The latest jewellery collections, diamonds, coloured gemstones and pearls, and the latest innovations in jewellery manufacturing technology drew in 14,123 total visits during the fair's four-day run, up by roughly 15% from the show's 2018 edition.

Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019
Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019 Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019 Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019 Shenzhen Jewellery Fair 2019

Outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the top sources of visitors were India, Malaysia, USA, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. The buyers were largely engaged and made robust transactions.

Visitors from mainland China came from 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Teddy Tan, Event Director of Shenzhen Jewellery Fair, was not surprised that locals made up the bulk of buyers. "Chinese consumers are the driver of the world's luxury market and will remain so over the next several years," he said, echoing Bain consultancy's latest report on the global luxury market that forecasts China to account for nearly half of the luxury goods sales by 2025.

The Shenzhen Jewellery Fair, held at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, presented to the 251 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions a platform to conduct business onsite and the opportunity for face-to-face interactions with a large pool of potential clients.

"Exhibiting is a great way to engage the market," said Mr Tan. "We are mindful that participants travel great distances to meet likeminded individuals, shake their hands and build or renew relationships. It is an experience that no amount of time spent on the internet or on the phone can ever replicate, and we are happy that the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair delivered yet again maximum benefit to both our exhibitors and visitors at this edition."

He noted that whilst the event provided a line-up of tried-and-tested features, the fair made it a point to remain dynamic and innovative with the introduction of new elements. Customer-centric innovations implemented over the past two years have contributed greatly to the event's pulling power. Those conceptual and structural changes—inspired by the theme "Jewellery Resources China"—were designed to enhance the exhibition experience and, more importantly, business opportunities.

Licensing Area — The newly launched Licensing Area debuted to resounding feedback from participants looking for franchising opportunities. The one-stop destination provided a venue for licensors, licensing agents, licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers to connect with each other and explore the franchising business model in the jewellery market. Some of the exhibitors who highly praised and truly appreciated the opportunity were Mover Culture Co, Ltd, which has more than 100 intellectual property rights in its portfolio, from renowned characters of video games and movie franchises to literary works; JIN (Shanghai) Culture Development Co, Ltd, which has abundant IP resources in the field of visual arts, licensed by leading international museums such as the British Museum, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Gallery, amongst others; and Fantawild Animation Inc, a renowned player in China's entertainment and technology industry. "The development of tie-in products is a natural extension for popular characters in video games, movies or literary work," said Mr Tan. "Producing such merchandise tie-ins under license is a commercially attractive proposition so it wasn't surprising this new feature at the show was warmly received."

Brand Village — Creating growth opportunities driven by innovation was a constant theme at the fair. The Brand Village drove this message home by showcasing breakthroughs in jewellery materials, manufacturing, technologies and retailing. Amongst the participants, Chongqing Chow Tai Fook Xinzhan Jewellery Co, Ltd presented its retail strategy innovation, whilst the jade specialist Cmoyjade displayed a perfect integration of traditional materials – jade with modern designs.

GZDN Pavilion — The growing influence of lab-grown diamonds in the market was clear at the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair. Nine exhibitors who specialise in lab-grown diamonds, including Ican Lab Grown Diamonds and Uniplasma Diamond Technologies Co, Ltd, amongst others, exhibited under the GZDN Pavilion. As lab-grown diamonds offer more choices to consumers and are becoming more and more popular, the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair has invited exhibitors in this field to participate and explore market possibilities.

The Designer Pavilion — It is important for the industry to provide the best environment for new talents to emerge and develop. The Designer Pavilion served this purpose by highlighting the expertise of local talents that helped position Shenzhen to become China's jewellery manufacturing hub. Taiwanese designer Ms. Lin Wenyu, a senior expert in the jewellery industry Mr. Xie Wenbo, a specialist in integrating traditional Chinese patterns into modern design Ms. Wang Yuqi and others graced the occasion and met with target customers during the fair.

New Media Resources Pavilion — The increasing influence of digital technologies in all parts of the value chain was evident at the fair. The New Media Resources Pavilion gathered some popular live streaming and ecommerce platforms in China. It also showcased how jewellery sales could be enhanced through these emerging platforms and generate a huge amount of traffic. Participants had the opportunity to brainstorm and learn more about various platforms from a very informative seminar titled "Jewellery Industry Opportunity on Live Broadcast Short Video and Social Media Marketing."  Representatives from leading platforms such as Taobao Global, DouYin, Pinduoduo and others attended and shared their ideas.

Bridal Jewellery Pavilion — The bridal jewellery segment, although a classic market staple, showed it is rich in out-of-the-box ideas. The pavilion showcased those inspiring ideas with clever displays of jewellery amidst elegant wedding scenes, opening up crossover business opportunities to participants who specialise in the segment. Breuning, a leading specialist in wedding rings in Europe, brought their latest collections for jewellery traders and consumers to see.

The China Jewellery Market Summit — Forums and panel discussions featuring experts and professionals from leading jewellery companies and fashion partners offered participants the latest industry intelligence. The China Jewellery Market Summit attracted quite a lot of attention from highly recognised jewellery traders, especially for the "When Jewellery Meets IP" summit, where speakers from leading fields in the licensing industry shared insights on business opportunities in popular licensing IPs. 

"Innovation is absolutely fundamental to us as trade fair organisers," added Mr Tan. "It is our mission to produce impactful events and provide the industry with a venue that facilitates connections amongst industry stakeholders and offer the best customer experience."

The next edition of the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is scheduled on 14-17 March 2020 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

Informa Markets Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2019-2020

Exhibitions

Dates

Venue

Mainland China

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shanghai

28 November – 1 December 2019

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen

14 –17 March 2020

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center

Hong Kong region

June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

20 – 23 June 2019

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – September Edition

16 – 19 September 2019

AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong

September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair

16 – 20 September 2019

18 – 22 September 2019

AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong

Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair – March Edition

3 – 6 March 2020

AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong

Taiwan region

Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair

15 – 18 November 2019

Taipei World Trade Center

Japan

Japan Jewellery Fair

28 – 30 August 2019

Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center

India

Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl & Gem Fair

14 – 16 June 2019

HICC, Novotel • Hyderabad

Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair

28 – 30 September  2019

Pragati Maidan • Delhi

Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair

4 – 6 October 2019

Chennai Trade Centre

Mumbai Jewellery & Gem Fair

21 – 23 December 2019

Bombay Exhibition Center

Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair

20 – 22 March 2020

Chennai Trade Centre

Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair

December 2020

Milan Mela Complex • Kolkata

Middle East

Jewellery Arabia Bahrain

19 – 23 November 2019

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre

Turkey

Istanbul Jewelry Show II

10 – 13 October 2019

CNR Expo Center • Istanbul

Istanbul Jewelry Show I

19 – 22 March 2020

CNR Expo Center • Istanbul

For exhibiting, please contact:

Sales Department, Jewellery Fairs

Tel: (86) 20 8666 0158

Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120

E-mail: info-china@ubm.com

For visiting, please contact:

Visitor Promotion Department, Jewellery Fairs

Tel: (86) 20 8667 2808

Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120

E-mail: visitjgf-gz@ubm.com 

 

www.shenzhenjewelleryfair.com 

Notes to Editors:

About Informa Markets

The China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Appendix

17th China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair – Shenzhen

A. Breakdown of Total Visits

Number of visits from mainland China

13587

96.2%

Number of visitors from overseas, Hong Kong and Taiwan regions

536

3.8%

Total number of visits

14123

100%

B. Visitors came from 60 countries and regions

1

MAINLAND CHINA

21

BELGIUM

41

ANDORRA

2

HONG KONG

22

PAKISTAN

42

ARGENTINA

3

TAIWAN

23

SOUTH AFRICA

43

ARMENIA

4

INDIA

24

SPAIN

44

BAHAMAS

5

MALAYSIA

25

VIRGIN ISLANDS (U.S.)

45

BAHRAIN

6

USA

26

GREECE

46

BANGLADESH

7

SRI LANKA

27

IRAN

47

CANADA

8

VIETNAM

28

ITALY

48

COLOMBIA

9

THAILAND

29

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

49

ETHIOPIA

10

INDONESIA

30

AUSTRIA

50

FRENCH POLYNESIA

11

JAPAN

31

CROATIA

51

KENYA

12

PHILIPPINES

32

FRANCE

52

LAOS

13

RUSSIA

33

HUNGARY

53

LITHUANIA

14

AUSTRALIA

34

ISRAEL

54

NEPAL

15

SOUTH KOREA

35

PALESTINE

55

NETHERLANDS

16

MACAU

36

TURKEY

56

NEW ZEALAND

17

BRAZIL

37

UKRAINE

57

SAUDI ARABIA

18

GERMANY

38

AFGHANISTAN

58

SURINAME

19

MYANMAR

39

ALGERIA

59

SWITZERLAND

20

SINGAPORE

40

AMERICAN SAMOA

60

UK

C. Mainland China's visitors came from 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities

1

ANHUI

11

HEILONGJIANG

21

QINGHAI

2

BEIJING

12

HENAN

22

SHAANXI

3

CHONGQING

13

HUBEI

23

SHANDONG

4

FUJIAN

14

HUNAN

24

SHANGHAI

5

GANSU

15

INNER MONGOLIA

25

SHANXI

6

GUANGDONG

16

JIANGSU

26

SICHUAN

7

GUANGXI

17

JIANGXI

27

TIANJIN

8

GUIZHOU

18

JILIN

28

XINJIANG

9

HAINAN

19

LIAONING

29

YUNNAN

10

HEBEI

20

NINGXIA

30

ZHEJIANG

D. Breakdown of Exhibitors (by country and region)

Country and region

Number of Exhibitor(s)

1

MAINLAND CHINA

201

2

HONG KONG

21

3

TAIWAN

2

4

AUSTRALIA

1

5

FINLAND

1

6

GERMANY

1

7

ITALY

1

8

KOREA

8

9

POLAND

2

10

SRI LANKA

8

11

THAILAND

2

12

TURKEY

1

13

VIETNAM

2

Grand Total

251

SOURCE China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shenzhen

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com

You just read:

Chinese buyers, Asian neighbours fuel business at Shenzhen Jewellery Fair

News provided by

China International Gold, Jewellery & Gem Fair - Shenzhen

Jun 17, 2019, 04:48 ET