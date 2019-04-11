Chinese culture advocate Moutai visits South America

Moutai has done more than any person or organization in letting the people of South America know about the appeal and charm of the province of Guizhou, known for its color-rich landscape, and in giving them the opportunity to learn about and have a taste of the traditional Chinese liquor via a series of cutting-edge cultural events. "We are hosting several Cultural Moutai events worldwide, in a move to deepen the mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world via the best way possible – becoming acquainted with each other's culture. Meanwhile, we aim to have our famed beverage, and one that is highly representative of Chinese culture, serve as the vehicle for initiating those exchanges, while the sharing of a glass of Moutai remains a time-honored way of inviting the other party to engage in such sharing," Mr. Li said.

Colorful Guizhou makes Cultural Moutai more impressive

At variance with previous Cultural Moutai overseas promotional campaigns, the Chile stop made a point of highlighting Colorful Guizhou.

A number of renowned tea brands from Guizhou, among them, Duyun Maojian, Zunyihong, Emerald, Ruby, Shiqian Moss, and Meitan Cuiya, complemented Moutai's series of products at the event, in addition to a giant mural depicting exquisite scenes of mountains and rivers as well as many well-known artifacts of Chinese culture.

Thanks to its powerful brand presence worldwide, Moutai has provided an ideal platform for promoting Guizhou's rich cultural heritage, geographically-based resources, and promising economic prospects. This year's event is an updated version of Cultural Moutai - Colorful Guizhou Belt and Road Journey, following five years of practical experience.

During the fashion show, a group of Chilean models dressed in traditional national costumes, holding glasses containing some of Moutai's best vintage selections, Flying Fairy, Five-Star, Chinese Zodiac and other classic Moutai brands, paraded along different paths leading up to the main podium, leaving a strong impression on the guests. The visiting delegation presented a special gift - Moutai Souvenir Liquor in Chile's Santiago in thanks for their invitation.

Huge changes can be observed in Guizhou's color-rich culture, as well as how aspects of Chilean culture have been applied, in addition to the presentation and tone of the message around Moutai liquor in the international market. The Cultural Moutai - Colorful Guizhou Belt and Road Journey has been held for many years, with stops in major international and gateway cities across Asia, North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania. In the view of Moutai executives, the cultural trip to Santiago is one more important opportunity in deepening the understanding of and accelerating the cooperation with local communities.

Moutai well on the way to gaining more recognition worldwide via global expansion

"Moutai's arrival in Chile is not only a symbol of friendship, but also a pilgrimage of culture. Latin America, including Chile, boasts not only a long history of winemaking, but also a strong cultural heritage that has done its bit to shape the world. Many internationally-renowned authors familiar to Chinese people of my age originate from Latin America," added Mr. Li.

"We came from the Chishui River valley in southwest China to Santiago nestled at the foot of the Andes Mountains. The journey not only crossed Europe and the Atlantic Ocean, but also took place from the beginning of a pleasant spring to the arrival of the golden autumn. What is more amazing is that if we could build a tunnel starting from Santiago straight down through the center of the earth, the exit on the other side happens to be right at the Moutai headquarters. A Spanish saying may be perfectly apt to describe this geographical coincidence: 'A true friend is one who can touch your heart from across the world,'" Mr. Li continued.

The Moutai executive's thought-evoking speeches were greeted with several rounds of applause from guests.

Xu Bu, Chinese Ambassador to Chile, followed Mr. Li with an informative speech. He said that Moutai is not only a Chinese liquor brand, but also a high-end lifestyle.

Be honest in all your interactions and seek win-win results through consensus

In his meeting with the Moutai delegation, Santiago mayor Felipe Alessandri Vergara expressed his sincere welcome to the Chinese firm and praised their planned expansion into the local market. "We are building a new Chinatown, and we can consider naming it after Moutai if they would like to."

At the South American forum held recently, Mr. Li expressed his determination to establish a firm footprint in the South American market. "South America, most notably Chile and Argentina, will be a huge potential market for us, despite the small market share we currently have."

With more than 3,000 hectares of grape fields, Marchigue Vineyards, located in Colchagua Province, the best-known wine region in Western Chile's Valle Central or Central Valley, is viewed as an important partner of Moutai's wine business. As a result, a hill there was named after Moutai.

According to Mr. Li, Moutai's wine business achieved its fastest growth in 2018 since its establishment. The most important profit contributor was grape wines made in Chile. "In that sense, Moutai is already part of the Chilean wine-making industry."

"In Moutai's opinion, Chile's wine-making industry, with its long history and advanced production technologies, is not only an important partner as Moutai goes global, but also the most important partner in Moutai's extensive global production and marketing chain."

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai Group