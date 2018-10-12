Chinese drugmaker Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma starts construction of RMB 1 billion facility to expand production of polysaccharides and enzymes drugs

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma, a leading biochemical maker of polysaccharides and enzymes drugs, has won numerous awards for its high quality and integrity for years. Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 18, 2011 (Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma; stock code: 002550). The company is a major manufacturer of pancreatic kininogenase, heparin sodium and low molecular weight heparin, as well as compound digestive enzyme preparations and asparaginase, all of which had, prior to the roll out of the phase one facility, never been produced in China. The entire drug lineup meets international standards in terms of production technologies and quality. Several products have been granted quality certifications by governing bodies in the US, the EU and Japan. The company has set up a comprehensive international marketing network, with products being sold in more than 20 provinces and cities across China as well as exported to markets abroad.