Chinese Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopic Device Market, Forecast to 2026 - Projections for Colonoscope, Duodenoscope, Enteroscope, Ultrasound Endoscope, and Gastroscope Markets
May 06, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Report Suite | China | 2020-2026 | MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth of the Chinese gastrointestinal endoscopic device market will likely be limited by the prevalence of government hospitals. Since government hospitals dominate the GI treatment space, their purchasing decisions have large impacts on ASPs. Government hospitals tend to buy in bulk, which is often associated with discounted deals, depressing ASPs in the GI space. On top of that, the government has started purchasing GI devices from local manufacturers, rather than premium, international companies.
As government hospitals continually displace pricey, imported products with more affordable device that are locally produced, ASPs will consequently decline.
This report on the Chinese market for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices includes gastrointestinal endoscopes, capsule endoscopy, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, endoscopic tissue sampling devices and hemostasis devices.
Report Coverage
- Chinese Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Markets Included
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
KEY TOPICS COVERED
CHINESE GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 INTRODUCTION
2.2 CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE
2.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
2.4 TREND ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
2.5 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
2.5.1 Market Drivers
2.5.2 Market Limiters
2.6 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
2.7 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
PROCEDURE NUMBERS
3.1 PROCEDURES
3.1.1 GI Endoscopic Device Procedures
3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Procedures
3.1.2.1 EGD Procedures
3.1.2.2 Colonoscopy Procedures
3.1.2.3 Enteroscopy Procedures
3.1.2.4 Ultrasound Endoscopy Procedures
3.1.2.5 Capsule Endoscopy Procedures
3.1.3 ERCP Procedures
3.1.4 Stenting and Dilation Procedures
3.1.4.1 Stenting Procedures
3.1.4.2 Dilation Procedures
3.1.5 Tissue Sampling Procedures
3.1.6 Hemostasis Procedures
GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPE MARKET
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
4.3.1 Total Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market
4.3.2 Colonoscope Market
4.3.3 Duodenoscope Market
4.3.4 Enteroscope Market
4.3.5 Ultrasound Endoscope Market
4.3.6 Gastroscope Market
4.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
4.4.1 Market Drivers
4.4.2 Market Limiters
4.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY MARKET
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
5.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
5.3.1 Camera Capsule Market
5.3.2 Workstation Market
5.3.3 Data Recorder Market
5.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
5.4.1 Market Drivers
5.4.2 Market Limiters
5.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
STENTING & DILATION DEVICE MARKET
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
6.3.1 Gastrointestinal Stent Market
6.3.1.1 Esophageal Stent Market
6.3.1.2 Duodenal Stent Market
6.3.1.3 Colonic Stent Market
6.3.2 Gastrointestinal Dilation Device Market
6.3.2.1 Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market
6.3.2.2 Duodenal Dilation Balloon Market
6.3.2.3 Colonic Dilation Balloon Market
6.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY DEVICE MARKET
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
7.3.1 Sphincterotome Market
7.3.2 Biliary Stone Removal Balloon Market
7.3.3 Biliary Stone Removal Basket Market
7.3.4 Biliary Dilation Balloon Market
7.3.5 Biliary Lithotripter Market
7.3.6 ERCP Guidewire Market
7.3.7 ERCP Cannula Market
7.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
7.4.1 Market Drivers
7.4.2 Market Limiters
7.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
ENDOSCOPIC TISSUE SAMPLING DEVICE MARKET
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
8.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
8.3.1 Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.1 Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.1.1 Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.1.2 Hot Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.2 Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.2.1 Cold Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.1.2.2 Hot Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market
8.3.2 EUS Needle Market
8.3.2.1 Fine Needle Aspiration Market
8.3.2.2 Fine Needle Biopsy Market
8.3.3 Polypectomy Snare Market
8.3.3.1 Cold Polypectomy Snare Market
8.3.3.2 Hot Polypectomy Snare Market
8.3.4 Cytology Brush Market
8.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
8.4.1 Market Drivers
8.4.2 Market Limiters
8.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
HEMOSTASIS DEVICE MARKET
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
9.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST
9.3.1 Hemostasis Probe Market
9.3.1.1 Electrosurgical Probe Market
9.3.1.2 Argon Plasma Coagulation Probe Market
9.3.2 Ligation Device Market
9.3.2.1 Ligation Band Market
9.3.2.2 Ligation Clip Market
9.3.3 Sclerotherapy Needle Market
9.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS
9.4.1 Market Drivers
9.4.2 Market Limiters
9.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
- Alton (Shanghai) Medical Instruments
- Jiangsu ATE Medical
- Anrei Medical
- Jingrui
- Argon Medical
- Karl Storz
- Beijing ZKSK Technology
- Leo Medical
- BioAGS
- Medogen Medical LLC
- CapsoVision
- Nantong Makii Micro-Electric Tech
- Changzhou Chenmao Medical Instrument
- Perlong Medical
- Changzhou Health Microport Medical
- PRIDE IMP AND EXP (Group) CO.
- China Hua Mei Industrial
- Qingdao Goodpro International
- CONMED
- Sainty International
- Dongguan Microview Medical Technology
- Shanghai Eco Precision Extrusion Tech
- ERBE
- Sonoscape
- Fude Technology Group
- Sure Care Corp
- Guangzhou DODODO Medical
- Telemed Systems
- Guangzhou MeCan Medical
- Transmed (Nanjing) Medical
- Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical
- Vedkang
- Guangzhou Yueshen Medical
- Wilson
- Healicom Medical
- Wuhan Darppon Medical
- Hunan Injection High Technology
- Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical
- ICEN Technology
- Zhengzhou Safute Electronic
- Inner Mongolia Dekang
- Zhuji Pengtian Medical Instrument
- IntroMedic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th1idp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article