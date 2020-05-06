Chinese Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopic Device Market, Forecast to 2026 - Projections for Colonoscope, Duodenoscope, Enteroscope, Ultrasound Endoscope, and Gastroscope Markets

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Report Suite | China | 2020-2026 | MedSuite" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth of the Chinese gastrointestinal endoscopic device market will likely be limited by the prevalence of government hospitals. Since government hospitals dominate the GI treatment space, their purchasing decisions have large impacts on ASPs. Government hospitals tend to buy in bulk, which is often associated with discounted deals, depressing ASPs in the GI space. On top of that, the government has started purchasing GI devices from local manufacturers, rather than premium, international companies.



As government hospitals continually displace pricey, imported products with more affordable device that are locally produced, ASPs will consequently decline.



This report on the Chinese market for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices includes gastrointestinal endoscopes, capsule endoscopy, stenting and dilation devices, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices, endoscopic tissue sampling devices and hemostasis devices.



Report Coverage



Chinese Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Markets Included

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring



KEY TOPICS COVERED



CHINESE GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPIC DEVICE MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 INTRODUCTION

2.2 CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE

2.3 MARKET OVERVIEW

2.4 TREND ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT

2.5 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

2.5.1 Market Drivers

2.5.2 Market Limiters

2.6 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

2.7 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS



PROCEDURE NUMBERS

3.1 PROCEDURES

3.1.1 GI Endoscopic Device Procedures

3.1.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Procedures

3.1.2.1 EGD Procedures

3.1.2.2 Colonoscopy Procedures

3.1.2.3 Enteroscopy Procedures

3.1.2.4 Ultrasound Endoscopy Procedures

3.1.2.5 Capsule Endoscopy Procedures

3.1.3 ERCP Procedures

3.1.4 Stenting and Dilation Procedures

3.1.4.1 Stenting Procedures

3.1.4.2 Dilation Procedures

3.1.5 Tissue Sampling Procedures

3.1.6 Hemostasis Procedures



GASTROINTESTINAL ENDOSCOPE MARKET

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

4.3.1 Total Gastrointestinal Endoscope Market

4.3.2 Colonoscope Market

4.3.3 Duodenoscope Market

4.3.4 Enteroscope Market

4.3.5 Ultrasound Endoscope Market

4.3.6 Gastroscope Market

4.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



CAPSULE ENDOSCOPY MARKET

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

5.3.1 Camera Capsule Market

5.3.2 Workstation Market

5.3.3 Data Recorder Market

5.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



STENTING & DILATION DEVICE MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

6.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

6.3.1 Gastrointestinal Stent Market

6.3.1.1 Esophageal Stent Market

6.3.1.2 Duodenal Stent Market

6.3.1.3 Colonic Stent Market

6.3.2 Gastrointestinal Dilation Device Market

6.3.2.1 Esophageal Dilation Balloon Market

6.3.2.2 Duodenal Dilation Balloon Market

6.3.2.3 Colonic Dilation Balloon Market

6.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



ENDOSCOPIC RETROGRADE CHOLANGIOPANCREATOGRAPHY DEVICE MARKET

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

7.3.1 Sphincterotome Market

7.3.2 Biliary Stone Removal Balloon Market

7.3.3 Biliary Stone Removal Basket Market

7.3.4 Biliary Dilation Balloon Market

7.3.5 Biliary Lithotripter Market

7.3.6 ERCP Guidewire Market

7.3.7 ERCP Cannula Market

7.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



ENDOSCOPIC TISSUE SAMPLING DEVICE MARKET

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

8.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

8.3.1 Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.1 Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.1.1 Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.1.2 Hot Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.2 Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.2.1 Cold Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.1.2.2 Hot Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market

8.3.2 EUS Needle Market

8.3.2.1 Fine Needle Aspiration Market

8.3.2.2 Fine Needle Biopsy Market

8.3.3 Polypectomy Snare Market

8.3.3.1 Cold Polypectomy Snare Market

8.3.3.2 Hot Polypectomy Snare Market

8.3.4 Cytology Brush Market

8.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



HEMOSTASIS DEVICE MARKET

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.3 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST

9.3.1 Hemostasis Probe Market

9.3.1.1 Electrosurgical Probe Market

9.3.1.2 Argon Plasma Coagulation Probe Market

9.3.2 Ligation Device Market

9.3.2.1 Ligation Band Market

9.3.2.2 Ligation Clip Market

9.3.3 Sclerotherapy Needle Market

9.4 DRIVERS AND LIMITERS

9.4.1 Market Drivers

9.4.2 Market Limiters

9.5 COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS



Companies Mentioned



Alton ( Shanghai ) Medical Instruments

) Medical Instruments Jiangsu ATE Medical

Anrei Medical

Jingrui

Argon Medical

Karl Storz

Beijing ZKSK Technology

Leo Medical

BioAGS

Medogen Medical LLC

CapsoVision

Nantong Makii Micro-Electric Tech

Changzhou Chenmao Medical Instrument

Perlong Medical

Changzhou Health Microport Medical

PRIDE IMP AND EXP (Group) CO.

China Hua Mei Industrial

Qingdao Goodpro International

CONMED

Sainty International

Dongguan Microview Medical Technology

Shanghai Eco Precision Extrusion Tech

ERBE

Sonoscape

Fude Technology Group

Sure Care Corp

Guangzhou DODODO Medical

Telemed Systems

Guangzhou MeCan Medical

Transmed ( Nanjing ) Medical

) Medical Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical

Vedkang

Guangzhou Yueshen Medical

Wilson

Healicom Medical

Wuhan Darppon Medical

Hunan Injection High Technology

Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical

ICEN Technology

Zhengzhou Safute Electronic

Inner Mongolia Dekang

Zhuji Pengtian Medical Instrument

IntroMedic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th1idp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

