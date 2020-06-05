Chinese Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics 2015-2024 (COVID-19 Updated)

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese economy is expected to bounce back sharply, outperforming global markets. Consequently, both retail and corporate consumer sentiment has turned positive, and in turn support growth of gift card. According to the Global Gift Card Q2 2020 Survey, gift card market is expected to post strongest growth in China in 2020.



In value terms, the gift card market in China has recorded a CAGR of 12.8% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in China will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 116 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 183.7 billion by 2024.



Being the global leader in the e-commerce segment, the increasing number of internet users are driving the strong growth in China. With more than 900 million internet users, adoption of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) in China faster than other comparable markets. Increasingly, gift cards are being integrated into smartphone devices to enable mobile payment. Open loop gift cards and gift cards from leading online retailers are outperforming rest of the market, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.



Many e-gift card providers do not require users to register with their actual names, therefore ensuring their anonymity and making it impossible to be traced back to an individual. This has provided a boost for the growth of the gift card market in the country.



Increasing corporate spending on gift cards will keep supporting the growth of the market in the years to come. Moreover, the trend of buying bitcoins and altcoins with gift cards is also pushing the growth of the industry. Some of the key third-party providers of gift cards include Alibaba.com and seagm.com.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card (e-gift card), and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in China .

. Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

List of Chapters



1 China Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2 China Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3 China Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4 China Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5 China Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type

7 China Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

8 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17 China Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18 China Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19 China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20 China Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

JD.com Inc.

Auchan Group SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Bailian Group Co. Ltd.

Yonghui Superstores Group

Amazon.com Inc.

Dashang Group Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

