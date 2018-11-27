Chinese girl group SING's English-language version of "Moonlight Thoughts" in worldwide release this month

Since starting its climb up the charts in 2017, the song has been streamed over 100 million times on China's music platforms, while its music video has been viewed more than 50 million times on video platforms. The popularity of the song has moved beyond China's borders into other markets. The original as well as versions in several languages have been widely shared. The music video has been viewed more than 6 million times on YouTube. Many foreign fans, who have professed a love for Chinese culture, have submitted video clips of their own attempts at the dance routine, in which, they are waving the emblematic red and white fan. The English version of the song presents a portrait of a modern, fashionable and vibrant China to the world.

SING is Asia's first electronic Chinese style music girl band formed in 2015 by Qigu Culture, a producing agency owned by Tencent Music Enterainment Group, with members Lai Meiyun, Jiang Shen, Xu Shiyin, Qin Yu, Lin Hui, Wu Yao, Chen Li and Bian Li in the current lineup. With its own unique style and an expanding fan base, the band has rising commercial value, becoming the new favorite in the mobile game and animation industry and releasing some dozen songs in collaboration with several games, including Fantasy Westward Journey and King of Glory. This year, the band teamed up with popular Chinese animation series Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation to release the song "Bu Xian", which had more than 10,000 comments immediately following its release on KuGou and quickly swept the major authority list within a week.

The release of "Moonlight Thoughts" is important for the girl band. The band members all said that they will continue releasing even more appealing electronic Chinese style tunes, doing their best to give more listeners around the world an opportunity to know SING and become more acquainted with what Chinese culture has to offer.

