Chinese Huaren Group Donated 6,000 Kg of Australian Lamb, Conveying Greetings to the Front Line Workers Fighting Against Covid 19

GUANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th April, just in time for Labor Day, Chinese Huaren Group donated 6,000 kg of Australian lamb to Wuhan Municipal Communications Bureau and other institutes to extend sincere greetings to the front-line workers.

In order to allocate the donation in place as soon as possible, the staff of the three companies, Chinese Huaren Group, Guangcai Intelligent Traffic Technology Inc., and Cloudeal Intelligent Traffic Technology Inc., under the coordination of Mr. Kuang Yuanping, the Director of Australia China Goodwill Association, arranged the early morning assembly at Wuhan Tianhe Airport International Cargo Terminal.

The staff voluntarily assisted with the distribution and logistics, and efficiently completed the 6,000 kg of Australian lamb handling work. This donation is the latest of several initiatives that Mr. Kuang Yuanping and his relatives and friends have implemented to provide support in the fight against COVID-19.

During the epidemic, they donated more than 20 million RMB. Guangcai Intelligent Traffic Technology Inc. also donated 100,000 medical masks conforming to international standards through Wuhan Municipal SASAC to Leishenshan Hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, Wuhan Municipal Transportation Authority and other institutes.

The donation ceremony is commissioned by Mr. Kuang Yuanping. Gui Yuping, the chairman of Cloudeal Intelligent Traffic Technology Inc., and general manager Zheng Siyuan praised the front-line workers' contributions for fighting against the corona virus with actual deeds. Workers, from medical and education to logistics and local communities, fulfilled critical tasks that supported the society and benefitted our lives. It's no doubt we're saluting their efforts and showing our respects.

After receiving the mutton, Wuhan City Management and Law Enforcement Commission, and other units sent letters of thanks as their gratitude, hoping that everyone in this city would maintain firm determination, stay motivated, overcome difficulties and continue to do extraordinary work in their positions to make the city better. In the principle of openness, fairness and justice, these institutes promised to rapidly distribute these materials to the front-line workers.

Zheng Siyuan said, he would continue to stick to the jobs to promote economic development and to participate in public welfare activities to combat COVID-19.

