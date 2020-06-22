Chinese Iron Ore Mining Sector Analysis 2020-2024 - Slowdown in Production due to Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Iron Ore Mining to 2024 - Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the impact of coronavirus on China's iron ore mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on China's iron ore demand and trade.



China's iron ore production is the fifth-largest globally and is forecast to decline by 2% in 2020 to 114.2Mt due to the impact of COVID-19. Between January and February, the operating rates at private iron ore mines declined from 34.9% to 29.6% and overall China's iron ore production declined by 4.6% year-on year. During the first quarter of 2020 several mines and plants had to temporarily cease production activities, deliveries and shipments were either delayed or rescheduled, and there was a shortage of workers, who could not return to mine sites owing to the prolonged Lunar New Year holidays followed by transportation issues due to lockdown.



As a result of the slowdown in domestic production, iron ore imports grew by 1.5% year-on-year in January and February 2020 to reach 176.8Mt. However, purchases accumulated at ports due to transportation challenges owing to the lockdown and by 7 February inventory at ports had reached a three-month high of 131.1Mt. Looking ahead, production is expected to post a forecast period (2020-2024) CAGR of 1.0%, to reach 118.8Mt in 2024. Growth will be relatively flat due to the elimination of inefficient steel capacity, as part of the three-year Blue Sky environmental initiative, which runs through 2020.



Key report benefits:



Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on China's iron ore industry

iron ore industry To gain an understanding of China's iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors

iron ore mining industry, relevant driving factors To understand historical and forecast trend on production and consumption

To identify key players in China's iron ore mining industry

iron ore mining industry To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects

Find out China's governing bodies, major laws in the industry

governing bodies, major laws in the industry Identify various mineral licenses and fees

To gain an overview of China's mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Executive Summary



3 China Iron Ore Mining- Reserves, Production, Consumption and Imports

3.1 Reserves by Geographical Region and Grade

3.2 Historical and Forecast Iron Ore Production

3.2.1 Iron ore prices

3.4 Active Mines

3.5 Exploration Projects

3.6 Development Projects

3.7 Demand and Imports

3.7.1 Iron ore consumption vs. steel production

3.7.2 Demand from China's construction industry

3.7.3 China's iron ore imports



4 Major Iron Ore Producers in China

4.1 Mines and Projects by Company

4.2 Mines and Projects by Stage and Province

4.3 Major Producers

4.3.1 Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation

4.3.2 HBIS Group Co. Ltd

4.3.3 Aowei Holding Ltd



5 Fiscal Regime

5.1 Governing Bodies

5.1.1 State council

5.2 Laws, Regulations, Rights, and Obligations

5.2.1 Mineral Resources Law

5.2.2 Mining license

5.2.3 Regulations on administration of geological data

5.2.4 Coal Law

5.2.5 Law on Safety in Mines

5.2.6 Environmental Protection Law

5.2.7 Energy Conservation Law

5.2.8 Foreign Investment Law (FIL)

5.2.9 Exploration and mining rights

5.2.10 Obligations

5.3 Taxes and Payments

5.3.1 Resource Tax

5.3.2 Environmental Protection Tax

5.3.3 Consumption Tax

5.3.4 Value-Added Tax (VAT)

5.3.5 Land Appreciation Tax

5.3.6 Corporate Income Tax

5.3.7 Commodity Export Tax

5.3.8 Withholding Tax

5.3.9 Export Tax Rebate

5.3.10 Deed Tax (DT)

5.3.11 Stamp Tax



6 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation

HBIS Group Co. Ltd

Aowei Holding Ltd

