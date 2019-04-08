Chinese liquor brand Moutai rolls out large-scale marketing campaign in South America

Emerging from the aircraft after 31 hours in the air, the members of the delegation, led by Li Baofang, Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and General Manager of Kweichow Moutai Group, were surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of South American Moutai fans.

During the global promotional campaign, Moutai will first focus on South America, executing on its plan to hold a large-scale brand promotion conference in Chile. The delegation will also host a series of events, including a large cultural gathering, several small tasting sessions as well as visits to Chinese embassies in several countries, starting with the embassies in Argentina and Peru, during the subsequent 10 days, in a move to raise the visibility and assure the success of the campaign across South America.

At the same time, the group's management will also hold the resident reseller symposium in South America, in order to gain an in-depth understanding of the trends and characteristics of the South American market, and to use the knowledge gained as the basis for establishing the firm's strategy and roadmap for global expansion.

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai Group