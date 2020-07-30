Chinese Market for Power Tools 2020: Economic Trends, Investment Environment, Industry Development and Major Industry Participants

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Tools Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Power Tools has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research for this report was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system was used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. POWER TOOLS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Power Tools Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. POWER TOOLS SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

Overview

Power Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts (mil Yuan)

Metal Cutting Power Tools

Grinding Power Tools

Assembling Power Tools

Railway Power Tools

Power Tools Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. POWER TOOLS MARKET OUTLOOK

Power Tools Markets Outlook Overview

Metal Product Market

Metal Product Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Metal Product Market

Motor Vehicles Market

Motor Vehicles Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Motor Vehicles Market

Industrial Equipment Market

Industrial Equipment Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Industrial Equipment Market

Construction Market

Construction Market Outlook

Power Tools Demand in Construction Market

Power Tools Demand by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China's Distribution System

Distribution System Power Tools Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

VII. POWER TOOLS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Power Tools Producer Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d445vl

