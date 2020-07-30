Chinese Market Outlook for Formaldehyde to 2029: Business Environment, Industry Assessments, Production and Demand and Market Outlook
Jul 30, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formaldehyde Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Formaldehyde has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research for this report was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system was used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. FORMALDEHYDE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Formaldehyde Industry Structure
- Formaldehyde Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
- Major Producer Facility
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Major Formaldehyde Producers
- Major End-Users
- Major Foreign Investments
- Potential Entrants
- Technology Development
- China's Formaldehyde Price
IV. FORMALDEHYDE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Formaldehyde Production and Demand
- Formaldehyde Output
- Formaldehyde Demand
- Formaldehyde Capacity
- Formaldehyde Capacity Expansion
- Formaldehyde Import and Export
V. FORMALDEHYDE MARKETS OUTLOOK
- Formaldehyde Markets Outlook
- Resins Market
- Resins Market Outlook
- POM Market
- POM Markets Outlook
- Polyol Market
- Polyol Market Outlook
- MDI Market
- MDI Market Outlook
- BDO Market
- BDO Market Outlook
- Urotropine Market
- Urotropine Market Outlook
- Para-Formaldehyde Market
- Para-Formaldehyde Market Outlook
- Other fields Market
- Other fields Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Formaldehyde Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Export to China
- Indirect export
- Direct Export
- License and Contract Manufacture
- Assembling in China
- Contract Manufacturing
- Trade Permit
- Investment
- Equity Joint Venture
- Contractual Joint Venture
- Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. FORMALDEHYDE PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Formaldehyde Producer Profiles and Directory
- Major End-Users
