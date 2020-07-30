Chinese Market Outlook for Formaldehyde to 2029: Business Environment, Industry Assessments, Production and Demand and Market Outlook

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formaldehyde Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Formaldehyde has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research for this report was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system was used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. FORMALDEHYDE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Formaldehyde Industry Structure

Formaldehyde Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Formaldehyde Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Formaldehyde Price

IV. FORMALDEHYDE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Formaldehyde Production and Demand

Formaldehyde Output

Formaldehyde Demand

Formaldehyde Capacity

Formaldehyde Capacity Expansion

Formaldehyde Import and Export

V. FORMALDEHYDE MARKETS OUTLOOK

Formaldehyde Markets Outlook

Resins Market

Resins Market Outlook

POM Market

POM Markets Outlook

Polyol Market

Polyol Market Outlook

MDI Market

MDI Market Outlook

BDO Market

BDO Market Outlook

Urotropine Market

Urotropine Market Outlook

Para-Formaldehyde Market

Para-Formaldehyde Market Outlook

Other fields Market

Other fields Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Distribution System Formaldehyde Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

VII. FORMALDEHYDE PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Formaldehyde Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

