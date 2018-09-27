Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Celebrated For First Time At New York City Hall

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, New York City Hall on Tuesday, September 25th, celebrated a favorite traditional Chinese festival - the Mid-Autumn Festival - with a taste of a Beijing tradition from ancient times to the present.

Around 400 dignitaries and business leaders, including New City Council Speaker Johnson, Council members; the acting Consul General of the People's Republic of China in New York, Zhao, Yumin; executive member of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development Li, Baochun; world renowned pianist Lang Lang, city ambassadors of both New York and Beijing; as well as business executives and community leaders attended the celebration, also known as the Full Moon Festival.

Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development participated in the event. Li, Baochun, director of Beijing World Tourism Cities Development Center, told those gathered that he was "very proud to see more Americans are interested in learning about the Chinese culture and traditions as Chinese in Beijing also celebrate the American holidays." He invited everyone to experience the charm of the ancient imperial capital, which has over 3,000 years of history.

"The cultural implications of the Mid-Autumn festival, such as family reunions and harvest celebrations, are memorable and unforgettable each year," he added.

The New York City celebration featured Beijing-style performances, insights into how the holiday is celebrated locally and Beijing cuisine. Pianist Lang Lang also shared his experience living in both cities and the common understanding of Chinese and Americans of family values, the trust of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Chinese Festival is a harvest holiday, celebrated notably by Chinese nationals globally to honor the harvest season and family values, much like Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Beijing has been a sister city of New York City since 1980 and this year marked the 38th anniversary of the sisterhood.

