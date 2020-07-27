Chinese Mobile Phone Exports Market 2017-2024: Economic Environment, Policies, Supply, Major Destinations and Price Trends

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report of Mobile Phone Exports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the analyst, from 2017 to 2019, the total volume of China's mobile phone exports declined from 1,213.22 million to 994.09 million.

Although the total export volume showed a trend of decreasing, the export value in 2018 increased by 11.52% compared to 2017, reaching USD 140.64 billion. China's mobile phone export price was also at the highest level in 2018, increasing by 20.92% year on year, due to the rapid development of domestic high-end smartphones and the rising cost of core parts.

2018 is a year of a strong rise in domestic smartphones, especially high-end ones. The competitiveness of domestic medium and high-end smartphones represented by Huawei mobile phones has been enhanced and even penetrated the price band exclusive to Apple mobile phones.

Hong Kong is always the biggest market in China's mobile phone export destinations.

According to the analyst, more than half of China's mobile phone exports came from Guangdong Province. Huaqiangbei, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is the most prosperous commercial street in Shenzhen, also the main hub of domestic electronic product circulation, especially famous for its mobile phone wholesale and retail business.

China's government encourages enterprises to export mobile phones, with an export tax rebate rate 13%, while the USA levied additional duty on Chinese mobile phones.



