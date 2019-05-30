Chinese Nutrition Society Launches Healthy China Nutrition Union to Empower the National Health

The Chinese government has prioritized the function of national health in the development of the entire society, upgrading the national health to the level of national strategy.

Yang Yuexin, Director of the Chinese Nutrition Society, said: "In the context of the national strategy, the Chinese Nutrition Society initiated the Healthy China Nutrition Union, aiming to unite professional partners in a wide range of fields to devote efforts to the cause of healthy China."

Powerful Members Jointly Construct the Great Cause of the Healthy China

At the launching ceremony of the Healthy China Nutrition Union, representatives and experts from Chinese Nutrition Society, China Health Care Association, Mengniu Dairy, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Inner Mongolia Agricultural University and other institutions attended and became the first members of the union.

The alliance will play an organizational and coordinating role to unite the members of the alliance to contribute to the cause of national health.

The experts and scholars from diverse sectors have been invited to this conference and published their achievements, providing solutions for realizing national health. The Probiotic Branch of the Chinese Nutrition Society has published the first Expert Consensus on Probiotics in China at this summit.

Global Dairy Industry Leader Mengniu Voices as Pioneer

As the global leading dairy group, Mengniu is the first and only dairy enterprise to join the Healthy China Nutrition Union.

Lu Minfang, CEO of Mengniu Group, said: "Mengniu actively responds to the national guidance. The national strategy of building the healthy China coincides with the objective of Mengniu. As the industry leader, we are aware of our responsibility and we feel privileged to contribute to the improvement of national health level and the realization of healthy China.

SOURCE Chinese Nutrition Society