Chinese online entertainment leader Bilibili to debut at New York Comic Con

As part of its debut at this year's NYCC, Bilibili will showcase several distinctive and popular animation works created and produced in China including Incarnation, To Be Heroine, Flavors of Youth, Great Journey Of Teenagers and Little Bean. In addition, Bilibili will broadcast high-quality material created by its content creators as well as highlights of the documentary What Historybook Tells on the large screen at their booth. The upcoming documentary produced by Bilibili adds an interesting and humorous twist as it relates some of the magical and incredible events that have taken place during the course of human history.

Bilibili's booth, designed to be instantly recognizable as being "Chinese" by all visitors to the event, will feature classical Chinese garden scenes with a blue and white motif, creating a new and distinctive experience for visitors to NYCC. The presence of Bilibili's mascots 22 and 33 dressed in the finest finery and the showcasing of a small television set serving as the centerpiece for a clothing ensemble will set the scene for engaging and interesting interactions with passers-by.

Previously, Bilibili had been an exhibitor at many well-known comic expos including the Anime Japan and Comic Market and Singapore's Chara Expo. At this year's NYCC, Bilibili looks forward to putting on a display of high-quality China-made content and a montage that tells the story of content creators to the world's comic fans.

SOURCE bilibili