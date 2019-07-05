Chinese opera The Diaries of John Rabe starts European tour in Germany

The German John Rabe was the chief representative of Siemens in Nanjing. During World War II, he used the alliance between Germany and Japan to save the lives of a large number of Chinese. Chinese artists used opera to reproduce the story of Rabe and other international friends who saved the Chinese people in the history of World War II. The premiere was well received by the audience.

The opera is guided by the Publicity Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, jointly produced by the Jiangsu Cultural Investment Management Group and the Jiangsu Performing Arts Group. From July onwards, it will have five tours in Berlin, Hamburg and Vienna. Wang Yanwen, member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and director of the Publicity Department, said: "Opera is an art form that Europeans can accept. Opera can also carry a large historical theme, so we try to tell the history in opera."

Rabe's grandson, Thomas Rabe, also came to watch. He said: "This opera has left a deep impression on me, especially my grandfather's inner monologue. Whether it is the visualization of music, video, storyline, or the subtle and artistic treatment of cruelty, I like it very much. On behalf of all members of the Rabe family, I express my deep gratitude to the crew."

At the end, the opera cleverly used Rabe's affectionate speech before leaving Nanjing. He thanked the international friends who protected the Chinese civilians with Rabe. After the opera ended, the audience Carolyn said: "I am very touched. Rabe is a businessman, but he has protected so many civilians when he is needed, I will definitely learn more about this part of history."

SOURCE Jiangsu Centre of the Performing Arts