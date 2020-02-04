Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry Report 2020-2025 - Expedited Regulatory Reviews, Accompanied by Surging Novel Drug Pipelines and a Realigned Distribution System Will Propel the Chinese Pharma Industry
This growth insights study for China's Pharmaceuticals Industry covers some of the leading industry trends across the Chinese pharma market while highlighting the impact of the changing regulatory landscape on individual segments. Also, the study provides a deep-dive analysis of industry segments including small molecules, OTC, TCM, and Biologics (innovator vs. biosimilars).
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key market trends supporting the expansion of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry?
- What are the leading market segments supporting market growth? How will they impact market growth in the future?
- Who are the leading market participants in the market and what is their contribution to the market progression?
- What are the major growth opportunities across the market? What kind of impact would these have on the market growth?
- What are the key regulatory and pricing changes across the Chinese pharma market? How are these changes expected to affect the market in the long run?
With over 4,000 pharmaceutical players, China is the second-largest pharmaceutical industry globally. Although highly fragmented, global pharma and biopharmaceutical players such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and AstraZeneca, have a significant hold capturing at least 8-10% of the market. The market is highly dependent on its distributor networks, leading pharma players including Sinopharm and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals have strong control over these networks.
In line with the changing market trends, the Chinese Government is increasingly focused on changing its status from an imitator to innovator, by propelling its biologics pipeline. At present, the country holds a pipeline of over 700 molecules. Also, this transition calls for greater technological advancements in the form of advanced manufacturing technologies such as single-use and continuous manufacturing processes, which are essentially aimed at supporting the changing trend of small volume-high value manufacturing. As a result, the industry is witnessing a consolidation spree with over 243 deals witnessed in early 2019.
In spite of a budding innovator drug industry, the Chinese Government is equally focused on promoting and supporting its 2,000-year old Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) market with the issuance of the Outline of the Strategic Plan on the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine (2016-2030), making TCM development a national strategy, as a part of the Healthy China 2030 initiative. The Government plans to release new standards for 150-200 concentrated TCM Granules (CTCMG), that are likely to facilitate strong market growth. In addition, other APAC countries including Japan have raised precise guidelines regarding the use of correct ingredients and processing of TC products in Japan, which will further propel the segment growth.
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
- Sinopharm
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions to be Answered
2. Growth Environment
- China's Pharmaceutical Industry - Market Overview
- Leading Trends Driving the Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry
- Drivers and Restraints
- Reforms Leading to Transformation in the Industry
- Transitioning Reimbursement Landscape
- Shift towards a Commercial Insurance Model
- Changing Dynamics of Distributor Networks
3. Market Forecasts
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast - Total Pharmaceutical Market
- Revenue Forecast - By Segments
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Forecast - Small Molecule
- Revenue Forecast - Biologics Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Therapeutic Biologics by Segments
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segments
- Biologics Pipeline in Collaboration with Biopharma
4. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Pharmaceutical Commercial Landscape
- 4 Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Intermediates and Fine Chemicals for Pharma Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Biologic Pipeline Bridging the Gap with Regulated Markets
- Bridging the Gap with Regulated Markets
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Thriving CDMO Industry Attracting Pharma Investments
- Measures Taken by CDMO/CRO Participants to Attract Investments
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Biosimilar Co-Development for Oncology
- Policy Changes to Support Biosimilar Development
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth
5. The Last Word
- Conclusion
6. Appendix
7. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jucg4i
