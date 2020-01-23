Chinese Ship Accessory Equipment Markets, 2014-2024: Operation Status, Top 8 Manufacturers, Costs & Prices, Predictions

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Ship Accessory Equipment Industry 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report estimates that the ship equipment industry in China would generally keep stable in the next few years.

The ship equipment industry is a major part of the comprehensive strength of the shipping industry.



The ship equipment manufacturing industry mainly concentrates in coastal areas including Jiangsu, Shanghai, Liaoning, Zhejiang, Shandong and Fujian. Problems of the backward ship equipment industry become increasingly serious and prevailing with the rapid development of the shipping industry in China.



The shipbuilding industry is later in starting and inferior in development than that of developed shipbuilding countries like Japan and South Korea. The total volume of the shipbuilding ranks the highest in the world for ten consecutive years while the technology and the ship equipment loading rate are low. The local matching rate of developed countries reaches over 70% while that of China is less than 50%.



At present, the bottleneck of the ship equipment industry is the largest barrier of China to become a shipbuilding power with the direct influence of the matching rate on the shipbuilding profit margin, which needs researches. The total export value of the ship equipment was USD 974.68 million while the total import value of that was USD 1.45 billion in China in 2017.



According to the report, the ship equipment is mainly manufactured through the introduction of licenses and the cooperation with foreign enterprises due to the lack of core technologies in China. The equipment R&D mainly depends on government investment while the independent one is insufficient. Ship equipment manufacturers are committed to the expansion of production capacity instead of the independent R&D for rapid development. The innovation ability of them in China is inferior to that in Japan and South Korea.



According to this research, the number of ship equipment manufacturers was 420 by the end of 2018.



Meanwhile, the total market share of top 8 enterprises including Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant Co. Ltd., Hudong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., and Hudong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. was about 7.66%, leading to a fully competitive status of the industry. Numerous ship equipment manufacturers are large in product homogeneity which leads to the overcapacity and cutthroat competition. Meanwhile, redundant building projects also exist in partial fields of advantage products.



According to the research, the sales revenue of the ship equipment industry decreased from CNY 160.6 billion in 2015 to CNY 55.33 billion in 2018. The ship equipment industry was slump from 2015 to 2018 with a decrease for four consecutive years, which was a great influence on the development of this industry. New orders in the shipbuilding industry declined due to the decreasing BDI.



Key Topics Covered



1. Relevant Concepts of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

1.1. Definition of Ship Accessory Equipment

1.2. Classification of Ship Accessory Equipment

1.3. Analysis on Ship Accessory Equipment Industry Chain

1.4. Research Methods of the Report

1.4.1. Parameters and Assumptions

1.4.2. Data Sources



2. Operation Status of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China, 2014-2018

2.1. Development Environment of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

2.1.1. Economic Environment of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

2.1.2. Policy Environment of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

2.2. Analysis on Supply of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

2.3. Analysis on Demand of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

2.4. Import and Export of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

3. Competition Status of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China, 2016-2019

3.1. Barriers to Entry in Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

3.1.1. Policy Barriers

3.1.2. Capital Barriers

3.1.3. Technical Barriers

3.2. Competition Structure of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

3.2.1. Bargaining Ability of Raw Material Suppliers of Ship Accessory Equipment

3.2.2. Bargaining Ability of Ship Accessory Equipment Clients

3.2.3. Internal Competition of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

3.2.4. Potential Entrants of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry

3.2.5. Substitutes of Ship Accessory Equipment



4. Top 8 Ship Accessory Equipment Manufacturers in China, 2018

4.1. Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant Co. Ltd.

4.1.1. Profile of Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant Co. Ltd.

4.1.2. Analysis on Ship Accessory Equipment Business of Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant Co. Ltd.

4.2. Hudong Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

4.3. China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Diesel Engine Co. Ltd.

4.4. Ningbo C.S.I. Power & Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

4.5. Shaanxi Diesel Engine Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

4.6. CSSC Marine Power Co. Ltd.

4.7. Weichai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

4.8. Asian Star Anchor Chain Co. Ltd. Jiangsu



5. Costs and Prices of Ship Accessory Equipment in China, 2017-2019

5.1. Analysis on Costs of Ship Accessory Equipment in China, 2017-2019

5.1.1. Analysis on Prices of Raw Materials

5.2. Price Trend of Ship Accessory Equipment in China, 2020-2024



6. Prediction on Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China, 2020-2024

6.1. Factors Influencing the Development of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

6.1.1. Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

6.1.2. Risks and Challenges in Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

6.3. Forecast on Supply of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China

6.4. Forecast on Demand of Ship Accessory Equipment Industry in China



