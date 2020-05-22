Chinese Singer FAN Chengcheng's New Single "Can't Slow Down" Released with Unprecedented Melody and Styling

The singer's highly recognizable voice, accompanied by the melodic rap, creates a strong sense of space for the whole song. The engine roaring of sports car and the racing atmosphere brought about by the 808 drum machine highlight the sense of speed. And the lyrics are studded with many details that pay tribute to classic masterpieces, such as "Smooth Criminal" by the king of popular music Michael Jackson, "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye and "Dead and Gone" by T.I. Apart from music itself, FAN Chengcheng unprecedentedly takes on the long hair styling in light color coupled with racing gloves, with boldness in his eyes, all of which demonstrate his attitude on the music career.