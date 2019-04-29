Chinese Tech Giant Aims at Growing Health Sector Globally - QTC Care Closed 7 Million USD Investment

BEIJING, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer has become the leading cause of death among the Chinese population. Chinese government, anti-cancer associations, experts, and scholars have been actively exploring three major areas to upgrade medical services, enhance access to innovative medicines, and improve medical payments to meet the needs of Chinese patients. At the same time, with the gradual increase of the global information exchange, the number of Chinese patients seeking overseas medical treatment has also been increasing during recent years. Especially for cancer patients, quality overseas medical treatment can provide them with more treatment plans and innovative medicines. It is estimated that the market of overseas medical treatment might exceed tens of billions of dollars in the next decade.

Among many destinations for overseas medical treatment, the United States has always been the first choice among Chinese patients for many years. As a constant pioneer in new medicine research, it has developed about 80% of new medicines around the world. In addition, the prices of medicines there are relatively affordable, coupled with an overall more advanced level of medical service due to high level of medical investment, more and more people choose to treat their cancers in the United States.

However, it is still full of difficulties for Chinese people to seek treatment in the United States.

According to Yi Lu, CEO of QTC Care: "Many cancer patients hope to receive high-quality treatment in the United States, but are intimated by the high-cost and complex logistics to go beyond domestic. QTC Care solves their dilemma by both partnering with top insurance companies to provide plans that reimburse up to $1M in treatment cost, including flights and accommodations, and offering an end-to-end service that takes all complexity out of logistics. We believe our service provides a revolutionary change to the industry, and gives cancer patients and their families a real solution to get better medical treatment as well as life-saving drugs that are otherwise unavailable to them today."

QTC is a health care company focusing on introducing the world's top medical resources to the Chinese market and utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline treatment recovery and disease prevention. Partnering with insurance companies in China, QTC Care is providing innovative long-term insurance products for international patients to be able to seek treatment options in the United States in an affordable manner for international patients-first of its kind in China.

QTC Care core team has been focusing on bringing the world's best quality oncology medical resources to China since 2013, and has independently developed the remote video consultation system. It is committed to providing patient-oriented medical services, allowing patients to seek high-quality medical treatment with dignity. Recently, QTC Care has closed about 7 million USD Series-A financing. The investment is led by Tencent, a Chinese internet giant, including several other top investors in China. "We do not view ourselves as a medical tourism company. We focus on identifying and connecting the best treatment options possible to cancer patients regardless of geography. We believe life-saving medical treatment should not be bound by distance," Yi Lu said.

In addition, QTC Care's social media account has more than 50,000 followers and has provided more than 100,000 free patient education lectures and contents for cancer patients and their families for the past 5 years. QTC is a pioneer in providing a 21-day camp for family members of newly diagnosed cancer patients to get the family members up to speed with the sudden change brought by cancer.

