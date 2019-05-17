Chinese VNA & PACS Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% During 2018-2023 - Rapidly Growing Field of Telehealth Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China VNA and PACS Market by Department, Enterprise, Delivery Mode, Vendor, End User - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2023.

The market is driven by factors such as favorable healthcare reforms, growing economy and disposable income, rising geriatric imaging volumes, growing adoption of advanced medical technologies and health IT, and increasing installation of diagnostic imaging modalities.

In addition, penetration of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, rapidly growing field of telehealth, and adoption of advanced modalities especially in Level III hospitals provides a significant opportunity for PACS & VNA market growth during the forecast period.

Country Outlook

Healthcare system in China has tremendous potential. The rapid technological development along with improving the living standard of China's growing middle and upper classes has resulted in the growing adoption of advanced and hi-tech solutions by the hospitals. In addition, the government's focus also triggers the market growth to some extent.

For instance, the domestic healthcare industry has started supporting healthcare AI startups in China, providing them with easier access to healthcare data to train their algorithms, assisted by the relatively flexible regulations. Technological advancements such as big data and artificial intelligence in machine learning are going to lead the medical imaging market in China, thereby bolstering the VNA & PACS market in the coming years.



Key Findings



Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) to Witness Fastest Growth

PACS dominates the market as it has been traditionally adopted in the field of radiology, cardiology, and other departments to replace film-based image retrieval, distribution, and display. However, the VNA segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Departmental PACS Dominates the China Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market

Departmental PACS market held the largest share of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market in China. The factors such as increasing pressure to improve care quality, growing efforts to enhance the patient experience and reduce costs, the emerging field of telehealth, and growing applications of imaging in other specialties than radiology support the demand for departmental PACS in the country.



Hospitals dominate the China VNA/PACS market and also Witness Largest Demand Through 2023

Hospitals were the leading adopters of PACS & VNA in China and commanded the largest share of this market. The largest share and highest CAGR of this segment are primarily attributed to a significant number of Chinese citizens being treated in hospitals, growing number of private hospitals, greater budget to implement advanced solutions such as PACS, rising aging population and burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, and growing health IT investments in hospitals.

Hospitals are further segmented into public hospitals and private hospitals. Public hospitals are further segmented into tier I, tier II, and tier III hospitals. Tier III hospitals commanded the largest share of VNA & PACS market in China, owing to changing the economy and increasingly middle-class population, advanced specialists and equipment, increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand of better healthcare services, public trust towards Level III Hospitals, and access to state-of-the-art technology.



Key Players



The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2015-2018).



Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Favorable Healthcare Reforms

4.2.2. Growing Economy and Disposable Income

4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Imaging Volumes

4.2.4. Growing Adoption of Advanced Medical Technologies and Health IT

4.2.5. Increasing Installation of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Disparities Between Urban And Rural Area Healthcare Facilities

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

4.3.3 Lack of Interoperability

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging

4.4.2. Rapidly Growing Field of Telehealth

4.4.3. Adoption of Advanced Modalities especially in Level III Hospitals

4.5. Trends

4.5.1. Rising Hospital Privatization

4.5.2. Focus on Development of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

4.5.3 Digital Health Initiatives in China

4.6 Market Share Analysis, by key players



5. China PACS & VNA Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 PACS

5.3 VNA



6. China PACS Market, By Procurement Model

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Departmental PACS

6.2.1 Radiology PACS

6.2.2 Cardiology PACS

6.2.3 Others

6.3. Enterprise PACS



7. China PACS Market, By Delivery Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premise PACS

7.3. On demand PACS (web/cloud/hybrid)



8. China VNA Market, By Procurement Model

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Enterprise VNA

8.2.1. Multi-Departmental VNA

8.2.2. Multi-Site VNA

8.3. Departmental VNA



9. China VNA Market, By Delivery Model

9.1. Introduction

9.2. On-Premise VNA

9.3. Hybrid VNA

9.4. Fully Cloud-Based VNA



10. China VNA Market, By Vendor Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. PACS Vendors

10.3. Independent Software Vendors

10.4. Infrastructure Vendors



11. China VNA & PACS Market, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Hospitals

11.2.1 Public Hospitals

11.2.1.1 Tier I Hospitals

11.2.1.2 Tier II Hospitals

11.2.1.3 Tier III Hospitals

11.2.2 Private Hospitals

11.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

11.4. Others



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co. Ltd.

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. EBM Technologies Inc.

12.3. Beijing Tianjian Source Technology Co. Ltd.

12.4. Neusoft Corporation

12.5. GE Healthcare

12.6. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.7. Winning Health Technology Group Co.

12.8. Carestream Health

12.9. FUJIFILM Corporation

12.10. INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.



