ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. Provides Webcast Presentation at LD Micro Main Event

SAN GABRIEL, California, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) ("CIIX" or the "Company"), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, today announced that the Company's management is providing a live and recorded webcast of its presentation at the LD Micro Main Event, made available here:http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/ciix/

Mr. Warren Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Chineseinvestors.com is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 4th at 10:30am PT. The webcast and the slide presentation will also be made available in the Investor Relations section on the company's corporate website http://www.chineseinvestors.com.

About ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail, online and direct sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

For more information, visit ChineseInvestors.com

Subscribe and watch our video commentaries: https://www.youtube.com/user/Chinesefncom

Follow us on Twitter for real-time Company updates: https://twitter.com/ChineseFNEnglsh

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Chinesefncom;

https://www.facebook.com/Chineseinvestors.com.english

Add us on WeChat: Chinesefn or download iPhone iOS App: Chinesefn

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Contact:

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

227 W. Valley Blvd., #208 A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Investor Relations:

Alan Klitenic

+1-214-636-2548

Corporate Communications:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

+212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

SOURCE ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.