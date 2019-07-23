CHINT donates its solar product in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a leading smart energy solution provider, has successfully held a rooftop solar PV system donation ceremony in a charitable institution in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, on July 20th. CHINT, Turn on the Love, the Chinese company's Donation Plan, started around the world in 2017, aiming at bringing fresh new energy experience to charitable institutions, schools, and hospitals for the common good, and has covered many countries. Now, the Plan turns to Starehe Boys' Centre & School, presenting CHINT 10kW solar photovoltaic system, which will reduce approximately 13 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Cai Jianhua, vice general manager of CHINT West Asia & Africa, addressed his remarks to the pupils, "Our intention is not only to reveal the advanced green energy technology in Kenya but also to provide a teaching reference, and establish an incubation and cultivation base for the next generation of engineers specialized in safe, reliable and stable energy."

Starehe Boys' Centre and School is a charitable institution established under the Children and Young Persons Act and registered as a Society exempted from Registration under the Society's Act in Kenya in 1959. The Centre gathers academically talented and needy boys to offer them with homely support and a holistic education. Starehe's motto "Let Us Aim High", bestowed by Kenya's first president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, reflects the spirit that permeates the Centre. Based on its vision and philosophy, many national enterprises and celebrities have visited or donated to the school.

About CHINT

CHINT is a world famous smart energy solution provider.

To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, CHINT has adopted the One Cloud & Two Nets as business strategy, focusing on energy system of supply, storage, transmission, allotment and consumption. With developing into a platform enterprise, CHINT provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and terminal users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

