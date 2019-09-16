CHINT Hosts Global Innovation Conference on Smart Energy Solutions

The event attracted scholars from academic institutions, industry experts and leading players from over 140 countries, as well as CHINT's business partners across the globe. Participants gathered to discuss and share expertise on industry trends and critical issues. Highlighted discussions include the keynote speeches on CHINT's innovative milestones in the Industry 4.0 era, energy storage & solar, smart grid, smart meter as well as low voltage fields.

A bellwether in smart energy solutions, CHINT has rolled out a range of smart and autonomous systems, solutions and products fueled by data and machine learning. The CHINT Cloud Center adopts cloud computing to offer data services for manufacturing and industrial management. In Energy Internet of Things and Industrial Internet of Things, CHINT has produced solutions and systems to drive transformation and growth. During the conference and promotion session, CHINT showcased its key innovation and products, including the newly unveiled CHINT Cloud (CHINT Industrial Internet Platform) and the new CHINT Kunlun electricity meter. The company presented detailed introduction of its new smart solution for electrical control cabinet system, as well as its new solutions for the electricity storage and earth leakage protection. At the promotion session, CHINT presented the audience not only a holistic profile of its business across the globe, but also the most updated trends in the industry and innovative business modes.

In addition to various innovative products and services, CHINT has also successfully delivered a range of energy projects in several Belt and Road Initiative countries including Egypt, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Brazil.

CHINT currently serves over 140 countries through 22 branches across the globe, supported by three global research and development centers in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, generating over 4,000 patents.

About CHINT

CHINT is a world-famous smart energy solution provider. To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, CHINT has adopted the One Cloud & Two Nets as business strategy, focusing on the energy system of supply, storage, transmission, allotment and consumption. With developing into a platform enterprise, CHINT provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and terminal users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

